Namaste! Anupam Kher Urges Indians to Ditch Handshakes as Coronavirus Grips the Globe

As two more confirmed cases of coronavirus were recorded in Delhi and Telangana in India, panic about the disease which has killed over 3,000 globally, started growing again.

In the midst of this, veteran Bollywood actor, Anupam Kher took to Twitter to post his remedy for how the coronavirus spread could be reduced.

In the video he can be heard saying that in the "In the atmosphere of coronavirus, the best way to greet each other is not shake hands, but to go back to the traditional Indian way, of 'Namaste.'" He then demonstrated how to join your hands together and do it, so the fear of getting infected by touch is reduced. He adds that "It is important that we are careful." he adds.

"Of late I am being told by lots of people to keep washing hands to prevent any kind of infection. I do that in any case. But also want to suggest the age old Indian way of greeting people called #Namaste. It is hygienic, friendly & centres your energies. Try it." he captioned he video.

As the total death toll still remains high due to COVID-19, the official name for his outbreak of Coronavirus, people all over the world have come up with new ways to counter the virus.

While some in China have come up with shaking their foot, instead of hands, and people all over the world have come up with other different ways to greet each other, that don't involve direct skin-to-skin contact.





The World Health Organization has also issued how to avoid risk of infection, and common mythbusters.



