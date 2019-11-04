Anupam Kher's Hilarious Instagram Post Proves Indians are the Ultimate 'Jugaadu'

The terms Indian and jugaad are quite synonymous to one another.

We Indians successfully find an alternative or hack to everyday problems and that’s what jugaad is all about.

This word celebrates the Indian spirit of creativity, smart thinking, and making the most out of insufficient resources.

Actor Anupam Kher, through a post on Instagram, showed how talented desis can be when it comes to the jugaad game.

Whether it is making a TV stand out of a chair, wearing a helmet whilst chopping onions or DIY shower using a bucket with holes, we Indians know how to make the most of every item.

Take a look at the six pictures which Kher shared to prove our jugaad nature:

Calling Indians the ultimate masters of jugaad, the 64-year-old actor wrote, “We Indians are supposed to be the most innovative when it comes to inventions for necessities. Here are some of the pics with great examples. You will laugh and marvel at our genius minds. There is also a word in Hindi for it. It is called #Jugaad. We are the ultimate Masters of jugaad. Enjoy. ”

His funny post went viral instantly and it has garnered over one lakh likes so far.

Necessity is the mother of inventions and we Indians are indeed, the best at it.

