Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Anupam Kher's Hilarious Instagram Post Proves Indians are the Ultimate 'Jugaadu'

We Indians successfully find an alternative or hack to an everyday problem and that’s exactly what Anupam Kher recently celebrated with a cheeky Instagram post.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 4, 2019, 2:38 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Anupam Kher's Hilarious Instagram Post Proves Indians are the Ultimate 'Jugaadu'
A file photo of Anupam Kher.

The terms Indian and jugaad are quite synonymous to one another.

We Indians successfully find an alternative or hack to everyday problems and that’s what jugaad is all about.

This word celebrates the Indian spirit of creativity, smart thinking, and making the most out of insufficient resources.

Actor Anupam Kher, through a post on Instagram, showed how talented desis can be when it comes to the jugaad game.

Whether it is making a TV stand out of a chair, wearing a helmet whilst chopping onions or DIY shower using a bucket with holes, we Indians know how to make the most of every item.

Take a look at the six pictures which Kher shared to prove our jugaad nature:

Calling Indians the ultimate masters of jugaad, the 64-year-old actor wrote, “We Indians are supposed to be the most innovative when it comes to inventions for necessities. Here are some of the pics with great examples. You will laugh and marvel at our genius minds. There is also a word in Hindi for it. It is called #Jugaad. We are the ultimate Masters of jugaad. Enjoy. ”

His funny post went viral instantly and it has garnered over one lakh likes so far.

Necessity is the mother of inventions and we Indians are indeed, the best at it.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram