'Anupamaa' Episode on Mental Health, Domestic Violence Lauded for its Sensitivity

Trigger warning: Domestic violence

Anupamaa has been a topper on the TRP charts for months now. So far, the show has tackled infidelity, the regressive practices of an Indian household, and patriarchal conditioning. It has portrayed a woman’s emancipation from all the above-mentioned evils, and her journey towards self-realization and freedom. Taking a step further, it is now handling topics of depression, physical abuse-induced trauma, and domestic violence with great sensitivity. Daily soaps in the Indian Television Industry are synonymous with drama. Over the years, they have been following the trend – the more the drama, the better it gets. Daily soaps run five to six days a week across all households. More than the star-studded films, these TV shows have a deeper connection with Indian households, making them a great medium to create awareness. With the continuously evolving storyline and the impactful acting by the star cast.

A recent episode showed Malvika, played by actor Aneri Vajani go on a downward spiral after being triggered by a domestic violence incident. It was eventually revealed, the character of Malvika, who is otherwise bubbly and always smiling, has been a victim of domestic violence herself.

Notably, the show successfully portrayed that how a happy face doesn’t guarantee happiness, and under the wide smile, they might be battling a past trauma. The makers didn’t explicitly show the survivor being hit, to make their point. Another thing that impressed the audience was that the makers did not attempt to make Anupamaa a therapist. She did not pass unnecessary remarks or knowledge on how to handle/overcome depression. Instead, she just sat next to Malvika and tried to calm her down by just giving her a comforting grip.

In the promo of the January 10 episode, Anupamaa further urged Malvika that though it won’t reduce her suffering, she should vent out her anger and inflict the pain she suffered on a pillow.

According to the netizens, brownie points should be given to actor Aneri for her superb acting, and the makers for handling the issue with the utmost sensitivity.

trigger warning ⚠️ the highest rated show on itv is talking about abuse, mental health and consent, 2022 is here tv shows are a powerful medium as they run in indian households six days a week i hope this sparks the much needed conversations at home and online#Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/N0PM1oJiJ7 — ⚛️ | ✂️ (@itv_fever) January 7, 2022

#Anupamaa it gives the message that physical and mental torture must not be tolerated . It's not necessary ki ye abuse ko sehen Karo aur samaaj mai so called successful marriage dikhao! Makers are portraying it rightly https://t.co/0ubCBVSIDn— kismat ne milaya cheater n devi ko stan (@DiyaUpadhayay) January 7, 2022

RAJAN SHAHI SIR,THE WRITERS ,THE CREW ,THE WHOLE TEAM OF #Anupamaa .. TAKE A F*UCKING BOW HERE TO SHOW SUCH TYPE OF PROBLEMS IN AN ITV WHICH MOST OF THE INDIAN HOUSEHOLDS ARE NOT EVEN AWARE ABOUT ESPECIALLY IN SOME RURAL PARTS OF INDIA.. IT'S RARE.. KUDDOS#AnujKapadia #Anupamaa https://t.co/VVfrxPhHy9 pic.twitter.com/jsrGv7fyhV— SAZZ | MANIFESTING AN OT7 SELCA (@sazzacrack) January 7, 2022

A couple of users even resonated with one of the statements made by Malvika’ brother Anuj Kapadia, played by Gaurav Khanna. In the same episode, he said, “Our inability to confront the result of our choices is the root of all the pains.”

We turn a blind eye to miseries cause we are afraid to admit that we made a wrong choice.The choice to ignore it is a MUCH bigger mistake than making it.#AnujKapadia is SO RIGHT~ our inability to confront the result of our choices is the root of all the pains😢#Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/ueKuf4bNOb — Anuradha Gupta (@AajKiRadha) January 8, 2022

Along with Aneri and Gaurav, the show stars Rupali Ganguly in the titular role, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Nidhi Shah, Muskaan Bamne, Aashish Mehrotra, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, and Paras Kalnawat.

