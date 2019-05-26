English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Anurag Kashyap Feels YSRCP's Jagan Reddy's Rise Makes for a 'Brilliant' Film, Waiting to be Made
Jaganmohan Reddy's historic victory, despite being arrested for a disproportionate assets case in 2012 and had to spend 16 months in prison. The story, covered by News18.com, seems to have impressed Anurag Kashyap.
Jaganmohan Reddy's story seems to have impressed Anurag Kashyap.
After making films about the gangstas of Uttar Pradesh and the racketeers in 70s-era Mumbai, it seems filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has found his new muse - Jaganmohan Reddy.
Referred to as the "comeback kid", Jaganmohan Reddy, son of late Andra Pradesh CM Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy and chief of YSR Congress Party, has proven himself to be the man of the hour.
Results of the Lok Sabha elections 2019 revealed a near clean sweep for the party in both LS and state polls in Andhra.
The party's Legislature met at Amravati on May 25 to formally elect Reddy as its leader. The young leader will take oath as Chief Minister in the temple-town of Tirupati on May 30.
The rise of Reddy was quite a filmy story. News18.com tracked the charismatic leader's meteoric rise and the factors that led to it including a feud , early on, with Sonia Gandhi and the Congress partay. after being snubbed by the Congress and personally affronted by Sonia Gandhi's Delhi residence, Reddy and his family swore revenge. He quit the Congress which had previously been his and his father's party, and floated his own.
His historic victory, despite being arrested for a disproportionate assets case in 2012 and had to spend 16 months in prison. The story, covered by News18.com, seems to have impressed Anurag Kashyap.
The director took to Twitter to share the article and write, "This is a brilliant film waiting to be made".
While the director may just be making a general statement, Jagan's story would indeed make for a great film.It has grit, it has insult, it has revenge - all the things that make for a winning pot-boiler. Whether Kashyap makes it or not, we would definitely be waiting for one.
Read News18.com's full coverage on Jagan's filmier than fiction success story here.
This is a brilliant film waiting to be made... https://t.co/BiNJFz9V3a— Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) May 26, 2019
