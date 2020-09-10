Anurag Kashyap Had the Wittiest Response to Trolls Trending 'Charsi Anurag' on his Birthday

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap turns 48 today. While he has left a mark with his movies in the industry, he is also known to be outspoken and active on social media, particularly Twitter. His social media fame followed him on his birthday too.

While best wishes poured in for Kashyap on his birthday, ‘Happy Birthday Charsi Anurag’ is trending on Twitter. People are sharing his morphed images while taking drugs and even shots from his films that have angles connected to drug abuse. Howsoever upsetting the trend may be, particularly on his birthday, Kashyap decided to take it in good humour.

Guys, in 30 minutes we've birthday of @anuragkashyap72. I know we've lots of ideological differences with him but we should ignore them at least on his birthday to wish him good health and happiness.Let's welcome his birthday by trending #HappyBirthdayCharsiAnurag. — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) September 9, 2020

He won the Internet with his witty reply.

Uff itna charsi pyaar .. kaash ki hosh mein bhi itna hi pyaar mile aap sabse .. thank you for your #HappyBirthdayCharsiAnurag — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) September 9, 2020

Kashyap has been making headlines lately, mostly over his social media posts. On Wednesday, he took to Twitter and shared a screenshot of chat with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's manager. He was replying to a user who questioned the role of “Bollywood” in Sushant's untimely demise by sharing screenshots of his conversation with the late actor’s manager on May 22 and June 14.

Anurag tweeted, "I am sorry that I am doing this but this chat is from three weeks before he passed away. Chat with his manager on 22 May... haven't don’t it so far but feel the need now .. yes I didn’t want to work with him for my own reasons..." (sic)

I am sorry that I am doing this but this chat is from three weeks before he passed away. Chat with his manager on 22 May .. havent don’t it so far but feel the need now .. yes I didn’t want to work with him for my own reasons .. https://t.co/g4fLmI5g9h pic.twitter.com/cHSqRhW9BD — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) September 9, 2020

Anurag Kashyap is not only known for his films, but also for taking a no-holds-barred approach while expressing his views. He has cemented his place in the film industry by delivering movies like Black Friday (2004), Gangs of Wasseypur (2012) and Dev.D (2009), among others.

Kashyap has also acted in films like Akira and Imaikkaa Nodigal. Besides this, the director has given cameo performances in Luck by Chance, Dev.D, Gulaal, Soundtrack, Trishna and Bhoothnath Returns, among others. He is also a producer.

Kashyap, who has earned praise for making a different style of cinema, turns a year older on September 10. Apart from cult movies, he has also directed or written several television series. As the popular filmmaker is celebrating his 48th birthday, here are some of the TV series which he has directed or written.