Anurag Kashyap Has a Hidden Talent That You Were Probably Not Aware of

Anurag Kashyap is known for his writing and directing prowess. Gulaal, Gangs of Wasseypur, Dev.D, Black Friday, Satya - his filmography makes him a unique and celebrated filmmaker in India and outside.

But did you know Kashyap has now taken to dancing?

Move over Luck by Chance, Kashyap cameos on his daughter Aaliyah's TikTok account every now and then where he takes up challenges with her. But now, he has debuted as a dancer.

Kashyap is no professional, however, a video shared on Twitter on Monday made the Internet relate hard with filmmaker's "dad moves".

This video of @anuragkashyap72 dancing with his daughter on #Tiktok is just too cute to not be shared on Twitter :) #AnuragKashyap pic.twitter.com/gn9bnUfUmI

Not the one to shy away from experimenting, Kashyap later shared the video on his Twitter timeline.

When he's not directing movies or web series, you can find Kashyap on TikTok alongside his daughter.

Perhaps his latest venture Choked-Paisa Bolta Hai receiving rave reviews from critics and audiences alike has made him put on his dancing shoes!