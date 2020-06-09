BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Anurag Kashyap Has a Hidden Talent That You Were Probably Not Aware of

Screengrab from Aaliyah Kashyap's TikTok video.

Screengrab from Aaliyah Kashyap's TikTok video.

Kashyap recently debuted on daughter Aaliyah's TikTok account showing off his dance moves and Internet is here for more.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 9, 2020, 9:02 AM IST
Share this:

Anurag Kashyap is known for his writing and directing prowess. Gulaal, Gangs of Wasseypur, Dev.D, Black Friday, Satya - his filmography makes him a unique and celebrated filmmaker in India and outside.

But did you know Kashyap has now taken to dancing?

Move over Luck by Chance, Kashyap cameos on his daughter Aaliyah's TikTok account every now and then where he takes up challenges with her. But now, he has debuted as a dancer.

Kashyap is no professional, however, a video shared on Twitter on Monday made the Internet relate hard with filmmaker's "dad moves".

Not the one to shy away from experimenting, Kashyap later shared the video on his Twitter timeline.

anurag kashyap

When he's not directing movies or web series, you can find Kashyap on TikTok alongside his daughter.

@aaliyahkashyap

father is really enjoying himself ##fyp ##foryou ##dad

♬ original sound - millionairemindset2020

@aaliyahkashyap

HAHAHAHA my dad wanted to put his own spin on it 😭😂 ##fyp ##foryou ##dad

♬ original sound - jessika.prank

@aaliyahkashyap

dragging my father into my tik tok obsession :) ##fyp ##foryou ##foryoupage ##playwithlife

♬ #hiteverybeat - lulbabyynelii

Perhaps his latest venture Choked-Paisa Bolta Hai receiving rave reviews from critics and audiences alike has made him put on his dancing shoes!


Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading