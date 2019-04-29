English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Anurag Kashyap Takes on 'Chowkidars', Says They Abuse the Most on Twitter
Whether Anurag Kashyap is right or not is a question for another day. But today, let us try and make Twitter a cleaner, happier, better place.
Anurag Kashyap takes on chowkidars on Twitter | Source: PTI
A tweet by filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has been making netizens search abuses and fould words on the micro-blogging site.
Twitter is an explosive place during election season. And with the Lok Sabha 2019 elections reaching its fourth phase, social media seems to have gone a bit berserk.
In the run up to the elections as well as the day since it commenced, many on social media have found an opportunity to spread baseless slander, aggression and abusive language in the name of supporting their favourite candidates. The beauty of Twitter is that trolls often remain anonymous, thus remaining undetected by authorities, even when they say things that are truly outrageous with the potential to rile passions and stir baseless controversy.
Anurag Kashyap, however, took to Twitter of the day of Phase 4, and proclaimed that the people who abuse the most on Twitter are all named 'Chowkidar', meaning supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party.
"Koi bhi gaali Aaj search kar ke dekh lo twitter pe, dene waale jyadatar Chowkidar hi niklenge..". he wrote.
Koi bhi gaali Aaj search kar ke dekh lo twitter pe, dene waale jyadatar Chowkidar hi niklenge..— Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) April 29, 2019
Now, Kashyap can be seen as something of an authority in the use of expletives and abuses (read his graphically expletive and foul-mouthed films that depict 'raw' India and are basically odes to Indian gaalis). When he talks about abusive language, people usually listen.
While we could not verify Kashyap's claim, the tweet caused debate on social media. Many from team Chowkidaar said that in fact, Kashyap's films had a lot more abuses. Some even playfully (ahem) accused him of putting up the status so that he can list out all the abuses it gets and use it in his next film.
Kashyap is often trolled by 'Chowkidaars' on Twitter for his liberal tweets and anti-BJP rhetoric. He recently signed a joint statement with over 600 artists, actors and theatre practitioners, urging the country to vote out the BJP government.
For those who have been living under a rock for the past month, 'Chowkidaar' is the name adopted by all BJP supporters on social media, in keeping with the party's 'Main Bhi Chowkidaar' campaign. Half of Indian Twitter including BJP supporters, workers, office holders and politicians changed their named on Twitter and added the 'Chowkidaar' prefix in the run up to the polls.
While it was not possible to verify if accounts named 'Chowkidaar' abused more, a quick search of the internet made it clear that political campaigners on all sides of the spectrum ranged from being polite to foul-mouthed at will. And with election craze at fever pitch, it seems Twitter is the virtual arena where supporters of each parties consider it their moral duty to defend it (invariably by trashing other parties.
Whether Anurag Kashyap is right or not is a question for another day. But today, let us try and make Twitter a cleaner, happier, better place. And hope for the day when netizens search for abuses on Twitter, only to find Anurag Kashyap's films come up in the results.
