Anurag Kashyap Takes on 'Chowkidars', Says They Abuse the Most on Twitter

A tweet by filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has been making netizens search abuses and fould words on the micro-blogging site.Twitter is an explosive place during election season. And with the Lok Sabha 2019 elections reaching its fourth phase, social media seems to have gone a bit berserk.In the run up to the elections as well as the day since it commenced, many on social media have found an opportunity to spread baseless slander, aggression and abusive language in the name of supporting their favourite candidates. The beauty of Twitter is that trolls often remain anonymous, thus remaining undetected by authorities, even when they say things that are truly outrageous with the potential to rile passions and stir baseless controversy.Anurag Kashyap, however, took to Twitter of the day of Phase 4, and proclaimed that the people who abuse the most on Twitter are all named 'Chowkidar', meaning supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party."Koi bhi gaali Aaj search kar ke dekh lo twitter pe, dene waale jyadatar Chowkidar hi niklenge..". he wrote.