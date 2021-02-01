Anushka and Virat Named their Daughter 'Vamika'. Twitter Can't Get Over How Clever it is

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli made a pleasant announcement through their social media account on Monday. The couple posted their first family picture revealing the name of their baby girl, Vamika. The name has become one of the top trending hashtags on Twitter as Anushka shared a heartwarming picture of her and Virat doting on their baby.

Vamika is another name for Hindu Goddess Durga and has its origins in the name ‘Vama’ which is the other face of Hindu God Lord Shiva. It is believed that on the Shivalinga, the fifth face is that of the ‘Vamadeva’ which is also the side that represents the artistic, calm, and placid side of the powerful God.

Hence, Goddess Durga, who is known to be the better half of Lord Shiva, is also known as Vamika. Besides having a deep-rooted meaning in the Hindu mythology, the name also captures both the names of Virat and Anushka as it starts with Virat’s first letter ‘V’ and ends with Anushka’s ending syllable ‘ka’, thus having elements from both names.

Anushka’s Instagram post has received over 4.2 million likes as friends and colleagues from the film industry congratulate the couple. Captioning the post, Anushka mentioned that her family has experienced a roller coaster of emotions, sometimes in a span of minutes since the arrival of Vamika. She also mentioned that her daughter has taken the love, presence, and gratitude which she shared with her husband to “a whole new level”. She also thanked everyone who sent positive wishes, energy, and prayers their way since they have lost their sleep but have gained full hearts.

Commenting on the post was Virat who wrote, “My whole world in one frame”.

Anushka’s co-star from Dil Dhadakne Do, Priyanka Chopra Jonas commented, “Such a beautiful picture. Sending you all so much love. May all your dreams come true Vamika.”

South Indian film industry actress Kajal Aggarwal wrote this comment, “Lots of love to little Vamika.”

Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre wrote, “God bless little Vamika”.

Fans on Twitter have also shared their reactions to the name reveal, as one user wrote, that they cannot express how happy they are for them. They further wrote that they love the name that was chosen for their daughter and wished them many blessings, happiness, and protection from evil eyes.

I can't express how much I am happy for them ❤️!#Vamika , such a nice name which means Goddess Durga. May God bless her with lots & lots of happiness & protect her from evil eyes. Much love pic.twitter.com/Z3ExSsNIn1 — Sourav Biswas (@imSrv_18) February 1, 2021

Many were impressed by the choice of name.

Virat and Anushka have named their daughter Vamika. Not only does the baby's name have elements from both parents' name, but it's also another name for goddess Durga. Vam + ika = situated on the left of Vam (Shiva), which was where Durga stood. — Sreshth Shah (@sreshthx) February 1, 2021

One fan mentioned how Vamika’s life is going to be the best of both worlds as her father is one of best batsmen in Cricket while her mother is one of the best actors and producers in the Indian film industry.

When you just born and you realize that your father is The Best Batsman in the world and your Mother is a Big Actress ❤️#Vamika@imVkohli ❤️ @AnushkaSharma ❤️ pic.twitter.com/PmA4HAI5m0 — Dileep Tarakian (@dileeptarak999) February 1, 2021

Much like Taimur Ali Khan, the star kid of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor, became famous for his name, it seems Vamisha too is going to hog all the limelight from her star parents now that she has arrived.