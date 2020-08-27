BUZZ

3-MIN READ

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are Expecting First Child, Twitter Floods with Baby in Pandemic Memes

Anushka Sharma - Virat Kohli / Twitter.

On Thursday, Indian skipper Virat Kohli and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma announced that they were expecting their first child in January next year.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: August 27, 2020, 12:04 PM IST
Days after Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic welcomed their baby boy to the world, Indian skipper Virat Kohli and wife and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma made the happy announcement of baby Virushka's arrival in their family on Thursday.

Sharma shared an adorable picture of her and Kohli. In the photo, Anushka can be seen flaunting her baby bump.

"And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021," Anushka tweeted alongside the picture of the couple.

In a subsequent tweet, Kohli too revealed that they were expected their baby's arrival in January next year.

Soon thousands of fans thronged to congratulate the couple, while others welcomed the news with memes.

Another pandemic baby? Fans are ready.

Earlier last month, Pandya shared the happy news of becoming a father on social media.

"We are blessed with our baby boy," wrote Hardik, announcing the birth of his newborn with wife and actress-model Natasa Stankovic on social media. Wishes immediately poured in with India skipper Virat Kohli being one of the first to wish the cricketer. He was followed by not just the other Indian players, but also chief coach Ravi Shastri.

