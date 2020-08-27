Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are Expecting First Child, Twitter Floods with Baby in Pandemic Memes

Days after Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic welcomed their baby boy to the world, Indian skipper Virat Kohli and wife and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma made the happy announcement of baby Virushka's arrival in their family on Thursday.

Sharma shared an adorable picture of her and Kohli. In the photo, Anushka can be seen flaunting her baby bump.

"And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021," Anushka tweeted alongside the picture of the couple.

And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/iWANZ4cPdD — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) August 27, 2020

In a subsequent tweet, Kohli too revealed that they were expected their baby's arrival in January next year.

And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/0BDSogBM1n — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 27, 2020

Soon thousands of fans thronged to congratulate the couple, while others welcomed the news with memes.

Hence proved.. Virat kohli is the best chaser in the world.#virushka pic.twitter.com/7oL7g1rlVT — Monica ✨ (@thesatiretales) August 27, 2020

Anushka and Virat announce they are expecting a baby#Virushka shippers rn: pic.twitter.com/GnOPLUptnn — Azeem عظیم (@AwesomeAzeem__) August 27, 2020

#Virushka to everyone after announcing about their child pic.twitter.com/pFmkcrdTE0 — Ayush (@BakCode) August 27, 2020

#virushka announced their pregnancy..Virat after knowing that anushka is pregnant : pic.twitter.com/aoLEYu54rW — Naman (@ama_joking) August 27, 2020

#virushkaWhen you're just born and realise your father haven't won any IPL match till now... pic.twitter.com/CLAR7YkKrD — Rahul Chauhan (@over_matured) August 27, 2020

#virushkaEveryones reaction when they got to know #ViratKohli is going to become father pic.twitter.com/xI3BwmFWJA — Subham paul (@psubham035) August 27, 2020

Another pandemic baby? Fans are ready.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli breaking the Internet as usual. With their wedding and now pregnancy, a shocker and a surprise to the whole nation! They really be making the most of this pandemic #virushka — 🍒 (@missphalange09) August 27, 2020

#virushkaThis is how you use pandemic time — low key (@truth26699638) August 27, 2020

Can't wait for the baby product endorsements!Jk atleast some good news in the pandemic#virushka pic.twitter.com/vgpYztSNo2 — Thejesh R (@ThejeshR1) August 27, 2020

Just a picture of celebrity's babies arriving during/after pandemic.They really took the dialogue," Apda ko awsar mein badle" seriously😶#ViratKohli #AnushkaSharma pic.twitter.com/zhoAPVGB0Z — Priyaaa (@kuchzyadahogya) August 27, 2020

Earlier last month, Pandya shared the happy news of becoming a father on social media.

"We are blessed with our baby boy," wrote Hardik, announcing the birth of his newborn with wife and actress-model Natasa Stankovic on social media. Wishes immediately poured in with India skipper Virat Kohli being one of the first to wish the cricketer. He was followed by not just the other Indian players, but also chief coach Ravi Shastri.