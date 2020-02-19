Anushka Sharma Commenting 'Wow' on Her Own Photo is Self Love Goals

On Tuesday, Anushka Sharma uploaded a stunning photo of herself from the Femina Beauty Awards on Instagram. And the most liked comment on that photo turned out to be by the actor herself! Self appreciation goals? We think so.

Anushka, who recently spent Valentine's Day with her husband Virat Kohli in New Zealand while he was away for India-New Zealand series, was back in the country for work. The actor is pretty active on Instagram, and posts updates and stories quite regularly. Like most stars, her photos are bombarded by comments by fans only too eager to shower their love on her.

However, turns out Anushka has a jabra fan and no, it's not Virat Kohli! It's Anushka herself. Within moments of posting the photo on Instagram, Anushka commented on it saying "Wow what a photo."

While we do agree that she looks gorgeous, this gesture is by far the most honest and candid any Bollywood actor has ever been on social media! Come on, how many times have you clicked a selfie and been blown away by how good you look, but were too embarrassed to admit the same on the public platform because social etiquette dictates that you need to be modest?

Here's a screenshot in case you don't believe us:

Anushka Sharma Instagram Anushka Sharma Instagram

That's not all! She posted a series of photos from the same photoshoot, and complimented herself on every one of them, and shared it with the hashtag, "#selflove".

In one of the photos, she spoke about her height(Anushka is 5'6") while in another, she posted fire emojis and shared the hashtag.

If this is not self love, what is?