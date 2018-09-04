GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
2-min read

Anushka Sharma Has Seen Your 'Sui Dhaaga' Memes and She's Absolutely Loving Them

Memes are here to stay.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:September 4, 2018, 5:57 PM IST
Image credits: @niquotein / Twitter
Yes, Anushka Sharma has seen the memes you've made on her and she's super chill about it.

Ever since the trailer of the highly anticipated Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan starrer ‘Sui Dhaaga – Made in India’ dropped online, the Internet got busy photoshopping Sharma in every possible scenario - after her dramatic expressions caught the eye of the meme-makers.

The memes have somehow traveled their way to the actor and have left her in splits. In fact, Sharma has been busy sharing them with her co-actor Dhawan and friends.

"It is a compliment that my character has been stuck in people's head after they watched the trailer. Mamta has become a figure that everyone identifies with. Memes have become a common feature today. People actually dedicate time to make them. But in our case, it happened naturally and that too, on a huge scale," Sharma told Mid-Day.

In case you've been away from the Internet, here are some memes made at the expense of Sui Dhaaga actor.





































Last week, Dhawan had shared a viral video of Anushka clapping her hands while a hymn dedicated to Lord Ganesha plays in the background. Anushka had been photoshopped into a video of Nick Jonas performing Lovebug for the kids at the St. Catherine’s orphanage with his parents and fiance Priyanka Chopra sitting in juxtaposition.





And Sharma approved.

