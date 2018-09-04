English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Anushka Sharma Has Seen Your 'Sui Dhaaga' Memes and She's Absolutely Loving Them
Memes are here to stay.
Image credits: @niquotein / Twitter
Yes, Anushka Sharma has seen the memes you've made on her and she's super chill about it.
Ever since the trailer of the highly anticipated Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan starrer ‘Sui Dhaaga – Made in India’ dropped online, the Internet got busy photoshopping Sharma in every possible scenario - after her dramatic expressions caught the eye of the meme-makers.
The memes have somehow traveled their way to the actor and have left her in splits. In fact, Sharma has been busy sharing them with her co-actor Dhawan and friends.
"It is a compliment that my character has been stuck in people's head after they watched the trailer. Mamta has become a figure that everyone identifies with. Memes have become a common feature today. People actually dedicate time to make them. But in our case, it happened naturally and that too, on a huge scale," Sharma told Mid-Day.
In case you've been away from the Internet, here are some memes made at the expense of Sui Dhaaga actor.
Last week, Dhawan had shared a viral video of Anushka clapping her hands while a hymn dedicated to Lord Ganesha plays in the background. Anushka had been photoshopped into a video of Nick Jonas performing Lovebug for the kids at the St. Catherine’s orphanage with his parents and fiance Priyanka Chopra sitting in juxtaposition.
And Sharma approved.
To the next level @AnushkaSharma pic.twitter.com/p0T2cVquD8
— Babaji Ka Thullu (@BabajiKaThullu4) August 23, 2018
Me traveling to work on a weekend. pic.twitter.com/AyrrnwTEYV
— nikusa (@niquotein) August 14, 2018
"So, your new president is Donald John Trump."
Statue of Liberty: pic.twitter.com/2fzXxxnxha
— nikusa (@niquotein) August 14, 2018
Mom's reaction after I cleared 12th exams on my 5th attempt. pic.twitter.com/IzJJ8Fz4Yb
— PhD in Bakchodi (@Atheist_Krishna) August 14, 2018
Anushka sharma never disappoint us pic.twitter.com/m2S4QXo11k
— Muneeb Hassan (@badtameez_af) August 26, 2018
During exams @AnushkaSharma pic.twitter.com/mMne3cjUb0
— Gutthi (@AapKiGutthi) August 25, 2018
This is Epiccc#AnushkaSharma #SuiDhaga pic.twitter.com/OEflVoPaNV
— Deepika (@DeepikaNutrite) August 21, 2018
When you’re on a local bus & somebody offers you a seat. #SuiDhaagaMadeInIndiaTrailer #SuiDhaagaTrailer pic.twitter.com/Q3w4UDNwN5
— Shaw Stopper (@iam_anush) August 14, 2018
*When your crush says, she loves you but as a friend* pic.twitter.com/wT8Q6oXuDJ
— Bittu singha (@Frustratedladk) August 14, 2018
RT when you see it #SuiDhaga #AnushkaSharma pic.twitter.com/hComQJi6qM
— (@Abhii_Speaks) August 24, 2018
When you’re traveling in a jam packed Mumbai local and people have been crushing your feet pic.twitter.com/wp8pdpJXhZ
— ✪ Veer ✪ (@ClawedHumor) August 14, 2018
When you finally recognise your Uber after 30 min of struggle on road. pic.twitter.com/4mod0UqwPs
— Akram 🇮🇳 (@akramismm) August 14, 2018
When Virat Kohli’s decision of taking DRS turns out to be right. pic.twitter.com/MQ2IBo0Jo3
— Kaju Katli (@MonkNxtDoor) August 14, 2018
#MEMESkirani #mamta hhahaha https://t.co/vtaLSUf1lP
— Varun MAUJI Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) August 29, 2018
superbbbb !! https://t.co/bwuq4p1hwT
— Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) August 29, 2018
