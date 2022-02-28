Anushka Sharma Turned Painter and Her 'Masterpiece' is Reminding Fans of Majnu Bhai

Anushka Sharma recently turned artist as she took to painting the walls of the set where she was filming. Complete with a rather professional-looking palette, Anushka churned out some (little too) abstract designs with the finished product being a smiley face, a heart and “Pack up" written in bold red. “When they let you paint on set walls and you leave a ‘masterpiece’ (Jury is out for debate on this)" Anushka captioned the video. However, looking at the masterpiece, Instagram users couldn’t help but think of the OG mastermind behind such masterpieces: Majnu bhai. To the unversed, Majnu Bhai was an underworld don played by Anil Kapoor in Bollywood film “Welcome", and the painting from the film has been the subject of quite a few memes and jokes over the years.

One Instagram user commented, “Jury be like - : Wahhh wahhhh watttaaaa masterpiece😂✨ Yeh toh Majnu bhai ke master piece se bhi sundar h (sic)". Another wrote, “Majnu bhai got his competition".

Advertisement

Majnu bhai was last on the minds of Twitterati last year, when, in a viral post on the microblogging platform, a person who goes by Anchal (@ohbatra) shared a photo of herself standing in front of a painting that looks a lot like Majnu Bhai’s infamous painting from the film. Or it would, if Majnu Bhai could actually paint well. In case you’re not aware, Majnu Bhai was an underworld don played by Anil Kapoor, and the painting from the film has been the subject of quite a few memes and jokes over the years. The original poster on Twitter captioned it, “Can’t believe I found majnu bhai ki painting today."

Apart from creating “masterpieces", Anushka Sharma has begun preparation for her upcoming film Chakda ‘Xpress. The film is inspired by the life and times of former Indian cricket captain Jhulan Goswami. Chakda ‘Xpress marks Anushka Sharma’s first film since she and Virat Kohli welcomed their daughter Vamika. It is also Anushka’s first film in four years. She took a break from work after wrapping up Zero, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. While she has been away from the spotlight, Anushka has been busy behind the camera with her production house.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.