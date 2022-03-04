'King and Queen': Anushka Sharma Joined Virat Kohli on His 100th Test and Everyone Fell in Love

Bollywood actor, producer, and Virat Kohli’s wife Anushka Sharma was present on her husband’s special day as the former Indian captain clocked his 100th Test on Friday in a clash against Sri Lanka in Mohali. Ahead of the much-anticipated Test, Kohli was facilitated by BCCI and head coach Rahul Dravid with a special blue cap to mark the 33-year-old cricketer’s achievement as he became the only 12th Indian to hit a century of Tests. With Kohli’s near and dear ones present at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium to celebrate his illustrious career, Anushka was all smiles as she stood with Kohli on the ground on his memorable day.

Needless to say, fans of Kohli and Anushka gushed over the photos of their beloved celebrities in a single frame.

“I honestly never thought that I would play a hundred Test matches. It’s been a long journey, I played a lot of cricket. Just grateful that I have been able to make it to the 200. God’s been kind. I have really worked hard on my fitness. And it’s a big moment for me and my family. For my coach, who is also very happy and proud of this Test match as long as I am concerned,” Kohli said on a video produced by BCCI.

