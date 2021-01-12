News18 Logo

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Just Had a Baby Girl and Desi Twitter is Already Predicting the Name

Image credits: Anushka Sharma/Instagram/Twitter.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma welcomed a baby girl on Monday at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. Twitter is currently guessing names, and 'Avni' and 'Anvi' seem to be the top pick so far.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma welcomed a baby girl on Monday evening at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital.

The Indian cricket team skipper shared the happy news on Twitter, and added that both the Bollywood actress as well as the newborn baby was doing fine and were healthy.

“We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat," he wrote on Twitter.

Virat and Anushka had announced their pregnancy in August last year, and the it had been met with people already elevating the then-unborn baby to star kid status. After Kohli's announcement yesterday, desi Twitter is coming up with names for the baby girl.

A large chunk of the names suggested seem to be wordplay - a combination of both the letters from Virat and Anushka's name, and some of the top picks are 'Avni' 'Anvi' and the 'couple name' they have - 'Virushka.' Cricket fans also suggested the name 'Sydney.'

Some also had a word of wisdom, and jokes for the name.

While the couple have not officially announced the name yet, the "first ever photo" of the baby is already viral. The skipper's brother Vikas Kohli shared a picture of a baby's feet to welcome the new addition to their family. He captioned the picture, "Happiness overboard .... angel in the house."

The photo, however, is probably generic stock image and may not be the actual first look.

One of the most popular couples in the country, Anushka and Virat had tied the knot in December 2017 in a private ceremony in Tuscany, Italy.


