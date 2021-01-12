Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Just Had a Baby Girl and Desi Twitter is Already Predicting the Name

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma welcomed a baby girl on Monday evening at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital.

The Indian cricket team skipper shared the happy news on Twitter, and added that both the Bollywood actress as well as the newborn baby was doing fine and were healthy.

“We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat," he wrote on Twitter.

Virat and Anushka had announced their pregnancy in August last year, and the it had been met with people already elevating the then-unborn baby to star kid status. After Kohli's announcement yesterday, desi Twitter is coming up with names for the baby girl.

A large chunk of the names suggested seem to be wordplay - a combination of both the letters from Virat and Anushka's name, and some of the top picks are 'Avni' 'Anvi' and the 'couple name' they have - 'Virushka.' Cricket fans also suggested the name 'Sydney.'

Anvi is indeed a beautiful name Let's see if the news is true regarding #Virushka baby name ..Much love and happiness to the family #Virushka #ViratKohli #AnushkaSharma — Sidheart_heaven ( Agastya ) (@HeavenSidheart) January 11, 2021

So the baby name will be virushka right I guess so — Oswald Dsouza (@oswald_dsouza_) January 11, 2021

Congrats to @imVkohliand @AnushkaSharmablessed with a baby girl .Her name should be Anuvi.Anuvi means 'experience'. Anu - shka + =Anuvi Vi - rat#Virushka — Ankur Kumar Pandey lias (@pandeylias) January 11, 2021

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been blessed with a baby girl.Name her Sydney ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8PTmZK6c0h — Rajesh nayak (@msd_junior1) January 11, 2021

Like @BrianLara 's daughter name Sydney, can Kohli's daughter's name be same as she is born on a day when his Dad's team fought incredibly in Sydney! Congratulations to skipper @imVkohli n @AnushkaSharma.The baby girl will be sharing her B'day with one of papa's heroes Dravid — Vimal Kumar/विमल कुमार (@Vimalwa) January 11, 2021

@imVkohli CongratulationsSir , vinuska is the best name for your baby girl. — prabhu prajapati (@prabhukp35) January 11, 2021

Like Brian Lara's Daughter Name Sydney, Can Virat Kohli's Daughter's Name Be Same As She Is Born On A Day When His Dad's Team Fought Incredibly In Sydney !!❤Congratulations @imVkohli & Anushka For Baby Girl, & Welcome My New Birthday Partner !!✨#ViratKohli#Virushka — MSDian Datta (@MSDian_Datta) January 11, 2021

Anvita... Name for baby❤... Anushka and virat combined ❤ — jp passion (@jppassion_jp) January 11, 2021

Some also had a word of wisdom, and jokes for the name.

A personal request to @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma ki baby ka name 'A' se mat rakhna... Viva/Exam ke time bahut dukh hota hai!Saying this from Personal Experience!Baaki All the Best for the Future ♥️ We Love you.#ViratKohli #AnushkaSharma #Virushka #Virat — Anshul (@tea_anshul) January 11, 2021

Read it somewhere: I am waiting for Virat and Anushka to name their baby "world Cup" so that the media channels can report... "Virat Kohli World Cup ghar le aaye" — Free Bird (@ifreebirdie) January 10, 2021

I think #ViratKohli and #AnushkaSharma will name their baby girl "Privacy" because they kept saying they wanted privacy for the last 9 months. Jokes aside congratulations to both of them. — Sikakollu Anurag (@sikakolluanurag) January 11, 2021

While the couple have not officially announced the name yet, the "first ever photo" of the baby is already viral. The skipper's brother Vikas Kohli shared a picture of a baby's feet to welcome the new addition to their family. He captioned the picture, "Happiness overboard .... angel in the house."

The photo, however, is probably generic stock image and may not be the actual first look.

One of the most popular couples in the country, Anushka and Virat had tied the knot in December 2017 in a private ceremony in Tuscany, Italy.