Anushka Sharma's Look in Jhulan Goswami Biopic 'Chakda Xpress' Welcomed With Memes

Anushka Sharma is set to star as former Indian women’s cricket team captain Jhulan Goswami in her upcoming film ‘Chakda Xpress’. The movie traces the glorious journey of one of the fastest female pacers in the history of world cricket as she moves up the ladder despite the countless hindrances posed by misogynistic politics to fulfill her only dream of playing cricket. Produced by Anushka and her brother Karnesh Sharma’s Clean Slate Filmz, “Chakda Xpress" is directed by Prosit Roy and will stream on Netflix. As the teaser of the film got released on Thursday, several fans welcomed Anushka’s appearance on-screen after almost three years. However, there were many who criticised the film for reasons such as casting an actor with a fair complexion, not casting a Bengali actor to play the role of Jhulan as well as Anushka’s Bengali accent. With the criticisms came some hilarious memes and reactions.

Have a look:

When some Kohli fan say that #AnushkaSharma has nailed the role and look of Jhulan Goswami .Then everyone :- pic.twitter.com/XppEEx2iEf — Paapsee Tannu 2.0 ( TAX CHOR ) (@tiranga__1) January 6, 2022

#AnushkaSharma is doing #JhulanGoswami Biopic Jhulan Goswami after seeing Anushka pic.twitter.com/QHzpBDqrNq — I am Modi (आकांक्षा मिश्रा) (@Anku0307) January 6, 2022

Following the release of the teaser, Anushka talked about the film and Jhulan’s life. She said in a statement, “It is a really special film because it is essentially a story of tremendous sacrifice. Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women’s cricket."

“At a time when Jhulan decided to become a cricketer and make her country proud on the global stage, it was very tough for women to even think of playing the sport. This film is a dramatic retelling of several instances that shaped her life and also women’s cricket," she added.

