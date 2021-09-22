Anxious About Covid-19 Vaccines? ‘Family Guy’ is Here to Educate You With PSA Video

The team of Family Guy released a new short film to convince Covid-19 vaccine skeptics to take their shots. If the vaccine handouts by WHO are not working, try watching the new animated video starring Stewie Griffin. In a new educational PSA video, Show creator Seth MacFarlane and the producers of the long-running sitcomare increasing awareness about vaccines in general. Seth MacFarlane, who penned the PSA, also voices four characters – vaccine skeptic Peter Griffin, toddler son Stewie, anthropomorphic dog Brian and physician Dr. Hartman. The show’s writers and “team of scientific experts and epidemiologists” have co-written the PSA. In the three-minute video, Peter is debating at the doctor’s office, whether or not to get vaccinated. Erudite and at times, homicidal baby Stewie and Brian try to educate Peter about the benefits of the vaccine and the science behind it.

The video combines typical Family Guy humor with educational facts. While Peter is expressing his dilemma, his precocious toddler Stewie and his canine companion Brian shrink microscopically and teleport inside his body. They take matters in their own hands to school Peter on how the vaccine combats the virus. They, in a visual demonstration, explain the way in which vaccines boost the immune system in the body.

Peter gets some unhelpful counselling from his physician, Dr. Hartman, who suggests, “Think of the vaccine as a large ethnic bouncer.” The video ends with Stewie clarifying that if not vaccinated, worse virus variants are likely to spread. He deadpans, “And then we’re right back where we started: Gal Gadot singing ‘Imagine,’” exclaiming, “We cannot let that happen.” Convinced, Peter gets the vaccine.

Watch the new #FamilyGuy Short! Stewie and Brian travel inside Peter’s body to explain how vaccines work.Have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines? Visit https://t.co/Yz9vi7AYYD for the most accurate and timely facts so we can all get back to the moments we love and miss most. pic.twitter.com/d08P2VjlcU — Family Guy (@FamilyGuyonFOX) September 21, 2021

The cartoon film is jointly backed by Fuzzy Door, Fox Entertainment, 20th Television Animation, and the Ad Council’s “It’s Up To You” Covid-19 Vaccine Education Initiative.

Last year, Stewie and Brian tackled some coronavirus questions in a new podcast. Seth Macfarlane shared it online. It showed baby Stewie and the dog riff Brian talking about all things coronavirus.

The adult animated sitcom is set in a fictional Rhode Island city, which gyrates around a dysfunctional Griffin family while they cope with everyday life. The 20th Television Animation production was executive produced by Seth alongside Rich Appel, Alec Sulkin, Steve Callaghan, Danny Smith, Tom Devanney, Mark Hentemann, Kara Vallow and Patrick Meighan.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here