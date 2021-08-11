Anxious Anil Kapoor From 'Nayak' Scene Triggers Meme Fest on Desi Twitter

In his career spanning over four decades, actor Anil Kapoor has been part of many iconic projects. One such film was his 2001 release, Nayak. While the film failed to perform well at the box office after its release, it went on to achieve cult status on television. Nayak became a roaring hit on TV and even after almost 20 years of release, it continues to enjoy a lot of popularity across generations. If you had to gauge Nayak's popularity among the youth, the series of social media memes it has inspired in the past will give you a clear picture. The latest addition to this list of Nayak memes is the Twitter trend inspired by the iconic scene where Kapoor grills Amrish Puri in an interview.

The latest viral meme template features Kapoor's anxious expression after he was asked to become the CM of the state for one day by Puri. If you have watched the film, it’s very likely that you remember the scene, but just in case you don't, watch it here:

This new trend is giving a field day to Twitterati who are using their creativity to give this meme a hilarious new twist. Some compared it to the reaction when you miss calls from your father, or when you have an unreal office deadline to meet.

When you receive an email marked "Urgent" on Friday evening pic.twitter.com/WzORMSgcMG— Angoor Stark 🍇🇮🇳 (@ladywithflaws) August 10, 2021

When you received 3 Missed Calls from Father pic.twitter.com/ESpagHPmcY— Rohit Sajwan (@Pahadibhulaa) August 10, 2021

Remember the struggles of dealing with a strict exam invigilator?

The struggles of manoeuvring through the bad traffic of Bangalore was also represented via the meme.

Manager- Agar aaj late hue to naukri se nikal dunga.Guy stuck in Bangalore traffic- pic.twitter.com/6PIOy6iKxs— Bhuwantastic (@Bhuwantastic) August 10, 2021

My laptop after I open more than 2 tabs on chrome: pic.twitter.com/vdq06Gm1S7— Harshit Sharma (@Sharmajikaputtr) August 10, 2021

And just then, Amrita Rao's ‘Jal Lijiye’ meme also had a collaboration here:

When you go to your GF's house to meet her father for the first time pic.twitter.com/r1CSHrCBpv— Radian⚡𝗥 𝗗 📖 (@therdmeme) August 10, 2021

What’s your reaction to this latest Twitter trend?

This is not the first time that a movie scene from a Bollywood movie has inspired creative memes from netizens. Time and again, we see people reminiscing the memories of old Hindi movies through memes.

