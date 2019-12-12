'Anyone Can be a Hero': Google's 'Year in Search' Celebrates Those Who Inspired Us in 2019

'Throughout the history of uncertainties, the world looks for heroes...'

As we near the year end, it's time to recap all of those who became a sensation on the internet and won millions of hearts. With this year wrapping itself up, Google has once again released a video of 2 minutes, that chronicles one of this year's top searched word, 'Hero'.

2019 saw Google searches for 'Heroes' soar, making it this year's theme.

While it started with the on-screen heroes in Avengers:Endgame, which became the top trending movie of the year, the searches also shot up for the 'unsung heroes'.

This year's theme showed how the trend of the real life heroes coming to our rescue in times of need made their way to the top searches surpassing all other engrossment.

From the scientists, who earned success by capturing the first images of black hole to the four-legged dog who led and guided the first blind man to have ever completed a marathon, 'hero' describes them all.

The 'unlikely hero' got reflected in the 7-year old son of Tennis player Nicholas Mahout, who ran across the court to hug his father after he lost at the French Opening this year. The video of the incident had made rounds in the internet spurring waves of emotions.

The theme also sings the songs of the she-heroes; 'sheroes', which have spanned from the on-screen warriors like Arya Stark of Game of Thrones to the off-screen warriors and 'supermoms', whose unclaimed efforts mitigate the hurdles faced by their children.

'Not all heroes wear a cape' — Remember when a southern California pizza place saw one of its workers save a pizza right out from a 500-degree oven with his bare hand, as two co-workers bumped onto each other? That had created quite a buzz around the internet this year.

'Who says I can't?' with that comes alive the exhilarating story of Rob Mendez, the high school football coach with no legs and arms, who went onto receive the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance at ESPY Awards in Los Angeles.

To many such heroes who have been a constant influence through their daily lives, in helping inspire lives, this year's top search is a tribute to their rectitude.

From a man whose losing an arm did not stop him from lifting the weights at a gym to American actress Viola Davis' address to students, all of them made it to the 'Heroes' video — "Because living a life for something bigger than yourself is a hero's journey."

Hence, for everyone who made this year's theme possible, Google has a message, "To everyone using their powers to empower others - Search on."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.