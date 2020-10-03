Anything for Biryani: Bengaluru's Iconic Joint Sees 1 Km-long queue Despite Covid-19

Coronavirus pandemic has left people craving for their favourite foods as many restaurants and street food stalls remain closed. A recent tweet shows how the partial opening of restaurants and eateries in Karnataka have left people lining up in long queues to feed their cravings.

The famous Anand Dum Biryani in Hoskote, Bengaluru, seems to have an enormous fan-following as the video of hundreds of customers standing in a queue stretching more than a kilometre outside the restaurant has gone viral on social media.

The video was shared on Twitter by user @ikaveri. The curious user asked, “Tell me what biryani this is and is it free?” The video shows a huge queue of people in masks waiting for their plate of biryani which led many netizens to think the queue must be for buying liquor.

Queue for biryani at Hoskote, Bangalore. Send by @ijasonjosephTell me what biryani this is and is it free? pic.twitter.com/XnUOZJJd2c — Kaveri 🇮🇳 (@ikaveri) September 26, 2020

A report by The News Minute says due to the huge line for biryani, the owner of the eatery estimated a 20% increase in sales from earlier. He told the news outlet that they had a big queue on Sunday which was about 1 to 1.5 km long for the token and they could not give food to all of them.

The renowned eatery is located about 25 kilometres from Bengaluru city centre, which takes around an hour and a half to get in line for the day's servings.

Netizens and Biryani lovers understood the dedication of the people who travelled from the city to eat one of their favourite dishes even if it is during a pandemic. One user commented, “It is better to die with biryani, than to live without biryani.”

It is not the first time that the eatery is facing such an overwhelming line of customers. The making of their famous biryani was featured in a recent YouTube video of Food Lovers which was released on September 10. The video has over one million views and shows people queuing up early in the morning at sunrise on a Friday to get their plate of the biryani.