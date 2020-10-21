News18 Logo

AOC Played 'Among Us' On Twitch and Over 4 Lakh People Watched to Make Sure She's Not 'Sus'

Buzz Staff

Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (AOC) is one of the youngest members to ever be part of the US Congress. But is AOC an imposter?

Cortez, who is a known gamer had publicly mentioned that she'd be hosting an Among Us game, in a bid to get more people out to vote in the ongoing US Presidential Elections 2020.

Cortez made her Twitch debut with the incredibly popular game, and also very quickly, became one of the platform’s biggest broadcasters: her stream peaked at 435,000 viewers around the time of her first match, according to Twitch.

That puts her broadcast among the 20 biggest streams ever, according to TwitchTracker.

Wait - unsure what 'Among Us' is? Here's Everything You Need to Know About the Game That Makes Everyone Feel 'Sus'

In brief, do you know the party game, 'Mafia' or even in an Indian context, the game you played on paper with chits, 'Chor police?' It's just that - but with extra steps.

A team of several players start, and one or two among them is an 'imposter.' The imposter's job is to sabotage tasks and kill the crew.

The crew's job is to carry out individual tasks and find the imposter.

Despite only having minimal Among Us experience, Cortez id well in her first broadcast. She was an impostor in the first round and with another imposter, managed to kill off half the crew.

And we have to say, AOC outdid most of the players - who were veterans in the game. She was playing with fellow Democrat Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and top streamers Imane “Pokimane” Anys, Hasan “Hasanabi” Piker and Ali “Myth” Kabbani.

And everyone loved that.

There are even "fancams" to prove that fact.

All we have to say is, orange is sus.

And don't 'Skip' voting, in whatever next elections you're facing in your part of the world.


