AOC Played 'Among Us' On Twitch and Over 4 Lakh People Watched to Make Sure She's Not 'Sus'

Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (AOC) is one of the youngest members to ever be part of the US Congress. But is AOC an imposter?

Cortez, who is a known gamer had publicly mentioned that she'd be hosting an Among Us game, in a bid to get more people out to vote in the ongoing US Presidential Elections 2020.

Cortez made her Twitch debut with the incredibly popular game, and also very quickly, became one of the platform’s biggest broadcasters: her stream peaked at 435,000 viewers around the time of her first match, according to Twitch.

correction: AOC's debut stream has now peaked at 439,000 viewers, making it the third highest individual stream by viewership in Twitch history, only behind the Ninja/Drake collab (628k) and shroud's return (500k)the newest streaming superstar has arrived — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) October 21, 2020

That puts her broadcast among the 20 biggest streams ever, according to TwitchTracker.

Wait - unsure what 'Among Us' is? Here's Everything You Need to Know About the Game That Makes Everyone Feel 'Sus'

In brief, do you know the party game, 'Mafia' or even in an Indian context, the game you played on paper with chits, 'Chor police?' It's just that - but with extra steps.

A team of several players start, and one or two among them is an 'imposter.' The imposter's job is to sabotage tasks and kill the crew.

The crew's job is to carry out individual tasks and find the imposter.

Despite only having minimal Among Us experience, Cortez id well in her first broadcast. She was an impostor in the first round and with another imposter, managed to kill off half the crew.

And we have to say, AOC outdid most of the players - who were veterans in the game. She was playing with fellow Democrat Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and top streamers Imane “Pokimane” Anys, Hasan “Hasanabi” Piker and Ali “Myth” Kabbani.

And everyone loved that.

There are even "fancams" to prove that fact.

i made an aoc among us fancam for the tl ✨✨ pic.twitter.com/yYbGr27RWa — andrea ♡ (@TECHN0PAIN) October 21, 2020

today. i was killed by @AOC in among us within the first five minutes. pic.twitter.com/W1Uf17o34K — maia (@mxmtoon) October 21, 2020

AOC after hearing corpse’s voice in among us on twitch 😳😳😳.. same girl pic.twitter.com/EHiXG7ojH5 — Fiona (@ninja_fiona) October 21, 2020

AOC became the first US congresswoman to clutch a final three in Among Us pic.twitter.com/pJoi7MPBuv — Tim Young (@shindags) October 21, 2020

highlights from the @AOC among us stream - my love for this woman knows no bounds 💖 https://t.co/aZErKVAlVw pic.twitter.com/OCa06KMuob — lindsay (@levlinds) October 21, 2020

watching aoc be clueless at among us is the most exciting thing i've done in months — first-mate prance (@bocxtop) October 21, 2020

me: stop👏 stanning👏 politicians👏also me watching aoc play among us on twitch: pic.twitter.com/UXquuJCpmU — i praydalor my sodakeep (@AlmondTiddies) October 21, 2020

.@AOC's Among Us Twitch Stream featuring @Ilhan is officially the 3rd most watched broadcast in the history of the platform. So she's President now, right? That's how that works? https://t.co/wShXiYOnwU pic.twitter.com/XlW4SvIaHy — GameSpot (@GameSpot) October 21, 2020

what if aoc gets addicted to among us and starts streaming every night till 5am — James (@CaucasianJames) October 21, 2020

a summary of watching aoc plays among us @AOC pic.twitter.com/Bk1vvOr974 — ASprinkledDonut (@ASprinkledDonut) October 21, 2020

All we have to say is, orange is sus.

Orange is for sure sus! pic.twitter.com/4zHN4f4Rlj — Bobz (@BobzGaming) October 20, 2020

And don't 'Skip' voting, in whatever next elections you're facing in your part of the world.