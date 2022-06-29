AOC Rips into Pro-lifers Trying to Slam Her for Sharing Abortion Access Info

US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has never been afraid of making a statement and in the wake of Roe v Wade being overturned, she has been outspokenly hitting out at pro-lifers. Now, she has taken on those who have criticised her over sharing abortion access resources. On Instagram, AOC has been collating resources on how to self-manage abortions, as well as options to protect one’s digital security in a post-Roe world. She shared abortion pill access resources, answered queries from followers, as well as other extensive information on the subject. Pro-lifers, of course, were not happy and tried to make it known. AOC’s response: “Yeah, and?”

She also tweeted: “Republicans are mad because I am sharing this information. Too bad!” She has ripped into numerous pro-lifers over the past weekend.

Hello, Republicans are mad because I am sharing this information. Too bad! 🚺⚧ Freedom of choice is an inalienable right. Your bodily autonomy belongs to you. 💊 Link to my full IG story on how to protect yourself + access abortion in a post-Roe world:https://t.co/JdFoyKdoPl pic.twitter.com/iRk4IJXmvY — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 28, 2022

I will explain this to you slowly: exercising our right to protest is not obstruction of Congress nor an attempt to overturn democracy. If one were a heinous enough person to do that, they’d likely seek a pardon for it too. But only one of us here has done that. And it ain’t me pic.twitter.com/o4889FBFyF — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 24, 2022

We cannot allow this ding-dong who doesn’t seem to know the typical American seeking reproductive care is already a MOTHER, & who also thought fertility had to do with Daylight Savings become the next US Senator for Ohio. Time to knock doors for @TimRyan: https://t.co/8pXZZIMpWr pic.twitter.com/JfP9bsGhBZ — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 26, 2022

If billionaires can stash their money in offshore accounts and LLCs and not pay taxes, then women can order medication from overseas and in willing states and not follow abortion laws. Especially since abortion is a right, and not paying taxes isn't. https://t.co/gMF725WbqB — Matthew Chapman (@fawfulfan) June 28, 2022

Your occasional reminder that she’s from The Bronx. We’re built different is all. #UptownForever https://t.co/ReNkzF9W7N — Juleyka Lantigua (@JuleykaLantigua) June 28, 2022

AOC’s resources are crucial at this juncture as concerns that their data from period tracking apps could be accessed by the law enforcement are forcing many American women to delete such apps. Women have been taking to Twitter to share that they would be deleting such apps pronto. Experts say that these apprehensions are, in fact, legitimate. As per a report in NPR, privacy experts have expressed similar concerns. Not just period tracking apps, but any app gathering sensitive information should be given “additional level of scrutiny”, an expert told NPR.

