AP Man Refuses to Step Out of Home Without Wearing 5-kg Gold Jewellery to Keep Him Calm

Gold in India is as precious as it is cause for worry. Possessing it signified wealth, but one might exercise caution in flaunting too much of it in public, because chain-snatchers are an old nuisance in the country. They might be waiting like vultures on street-corners, till some unsuspecting passerby slips up and becomes unmindful of the gold on them. Mukka Srinivas, a realtor from Seethammadhara in Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, is not afraid of wearing his gold ornaments in public.

In fact, the realtor will not step out of his house without wearing gold jewellery weighing more than five kilograms. It is a regular practice for him to pose for selfies with Vizagites whenever they approach him. Many locals surmise that he harbours an obsession with the yellow metal. But if you dig deeper, there is a heart-touching story behind Srinivas wearing such a heavy quantity of gold and it involves his deceased mother.

During his childhood, Srinivas was an “angry person". He would react with aggressive emotions towards seemingly insignificant matters. In order to control her son’s temperament, his mother advised him to wear a gold chain and two rings. Srinivas said that after wearing the gold jewellery, there was a sea change in his attitude and behaviour.

Srinivas is now famed as the “gold man" in Vizag and surrounding areas. He is passionate about his gold jewellery and said that he does not plan on stepping out of his home without wearing his golden ornaments.

