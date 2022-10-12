AP Villagers Perform Unbelievable Stunts on Dussehra, Believe Goddess Will Cure All Wounds

Youngsters in an Andhra Pradesh village have been taking on mind-blowing acrobatic stunts risking their lives every Dussehra in a century-old tradition. They firmly believe that every wound sustained during these acrobatic performances are cured simply by applying the turmeric that is put on the Durga idol. The youth from Gudikal village of Emmiganur mandal in Kurnool district compete against each other in performing these feats, for which they train and practise for about a year. Even children participate in the daily acrobatics practice sessions.

The dangerous feats performed by the youngsters of Gastini Galli, Ramamma Galli and Chintaman Galli tend to leave audiences awestruck. They take on various stunts, including one in the style of Junior NTR’s performance in the movie RRR, where he was tied to a log and pulled by a rope.

Other stunts performed by the village youngsters include jumping on iron drums engulfed in blazing fire, hanging off a cliff edge with the support of iron hooks fixed to the body, breaking tube-lights over the back, pulling LPG cylinders with ropes, pulling heavyweight items by a rope tied to iron hooks fixed to the back and lifting LPG cylinder with ropes by children who pierced their body with tridents.

A large number of people from surrounding villages visit Gudikal to watch these youngsters risk their lives in the service of a century-old tradition.

Such activities are not rare in festive rituals. For instance, earlier in the year, high drama unfolded at a Karnataka temple as devotees hurled fire at each other during a ritual. The fire ritual called ‘Thoothedhara’ or ‘Agni Kheli’ took place at the Sri Durgaparameshwari temple in Kateel on April 22, reported news agency ANI. The ritual is held as a means of paying reverence to Goddess Durga. In a video shared by ANI on Twitter, the devotees clad in a piece of cloth that leaves their torso bare, could be seen hurling fire at each other in a crowd as onlookers watched.

