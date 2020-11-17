'Apaar Sansar': Amul's Illustration Pays Tribute to Soumitra Chatterjee And His Iconic Characters

Legendary actor Soumitra Chatterjee, famed for his work with iconic director Satyajit Ray and doyen of world cinema, passed away on November 15 from COVID complications. He was admitted to Bellevue Nursing Home in Kolkata a month ago after he tested positive for the virus. He was 85.

Popular brands shared posts to pay tributes to the legendary actor. Top dairy products manufacturer Amul in their signature style posted a creative cartoon illustrating some of the iconic characters played by the late actor.

The tweet captioned as “#Amul Topical: Tribute to legendary Bengali stage and film actor...” was emblazoned with the text that reads, “Apaar Sansar” and shows Chatterjee’s character in Apur Sansar in the centre and the popular fictional Bengali detective Feluda on the right.

See the tweet here:

Chatterjee will be missed and mourned by millions of his fans who adored him and avidly followed his 60 years association with Bengal films. He starred in more than 300 films and was also an accomplished theatre actor, playwright and a poet.

The thespian made his debut in 1959 in Ray’s Apur Sansar (Apu’s World), the third of movie of the Apu Triology. He would go on to play lead roles in more than a dozen of Ray’s films. His other memorable films are Aranyer Din Ratri, Abhijan, Sonar Kella, Ashani Sanket and Ghare Baire.

Chatterjee was the recipient of Dadasaheb Phalke Award – the highest honour in Indian cinema, India’s second highest civilian honour – the Padma Bhushan, Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, besides winning a host of others, including three National Film Awards.

The news of his demise hit social media, tributes poured in – people from all walks of life, actors, filmmakers and politicians commented with emotional notes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to express grief over the legendary actor’s demise and wrote that it was a “colossal loss to the world of cinema.”

Shri Soumitra Chatterjee’s death is a colossal loss to the world of cinema, cultural life of West Bengal and India. Through his works, he came to embody Bengali sensibilities, emotions and ethos. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 15, 2020

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee also expressed grief in a thread of tweets and wrote,

Feluda’ is no more. ‘Apu’ said goodbye. Farewell, Soumitra (Da) Chatterjee. He has been a legend in his lifetime. International, Indian and Bengali cinema has lost a giant. We will miss him dearly. The film world in Bengal has been orphaned 1/2 — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) November 15, 2020

