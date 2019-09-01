'Apartheid Bar': Cadbury's Unity Bar to Celebrate India's Diversity Raises Global Racism Debate

Cadbury's "Unity bar" was released on August 15 to celebrate unity in diversity even as India celebrated its 73th independence day.

A limited edition creation, the Unity bar was only available to order online and cost about Rs 73 apiece.

However, a fortnight since its later, the chocolate has been receiving some flak by social media users as to many, the multicoloured bar looked a bit racist.

To render the idea of diversity in milk and cocoa, the creators made the Unity bar an amalgamation of different kinds of chocolates such as white, milk, dark and other versions, resulting in a bar that resembled a colour card of sorts.

In addition, the ad sparked an international debate about racism and how corporations refuse to take responsibility for the problem of racism but rather choose to pay tribute to tokens.

Many on Twitter were rankled by the ad and put their thoughts on social media. "The problem of racism solved", many wrote sharing the image of the four-chocolate bar.

*wipes hands off* and that's the end of racism https://t.co/FyeHRktuGH — David Mack (@davidmackau) August 29, 2019

"I have a dream that my children will not be judged by the color of their chocolate, but by the content of their creamy filling.” - Martin Luther King Jr https://t.co/Pm4fVSP2vk — ziwe (@ziwe) August 29, 2019

I ate a Cadbury unity bar and POOF! RACISM GONE! 😐😐😐😐😐 pic.twitter.com/kjsR4aXXup — RealSW ❤☮🇺🇸✊🏿♊ (@UnitedWeStans) August 30, 2019

“Freeze!! Police!! Get on the ground...Now!!”“Wait!!! Have a Cadbury unity bar and chill”“He’s right Dale. Try this. It will get rid of your racism”“Holy Toledo Scott. I can’t believe this,I feel less racist already”“I just wish they’d make a gun control milk to wash it down” pic.twitter.com/3L5nPuaHGG — devon sawa (@DevonESawa) August 30, 2019

when i eat my cadbury unity bar with my kendall jenner pepsi racism ENDS! 😍✨ https://t.co/BNIu28AvjX — andrew! 💕⚡️ (@ara2ara_) August 30, 2019

I’m perplexed as to how #Cadbury believes a unity candy bar is doing anything to promote unity of any kind. Diversity isn’t your new marketing tagline. This is a real issue affecting real people. Cadbury this is FAIL and so tone deaf! https://t.co/MkPgxU5r6M — LaToya Christian (@_lchristian_) August 30, 2019

The Cadbury Unity Bar may have done nothing for diversity, but it has, at the very least, united the Left and Right in equal outrage at vacuous corporate virtue signalling. pic.twitter.com/3IDELRaUZa — Chris (@ChrisLXXXVI) August 30, 2019

Others felt that the fact that the chocolate was colour segregated to signify diversity made the chocolate racist itself.

why are they all segregated by color then https://t.co/qvFeIW0fQc — jonny sun (@jonnysun) August 29, 2019

all the different colour bars are segregated with the white bars on top of the others this isn’t a unity bar it’s an apartheid bar 💀 https://t.co/7vmHkNmWpU — zak (@zakareeee) August 29, 2019

Also, even in the promotional shot the dark ones are on the bottom. #Cadbury #unitybar — Charles M. Blow (@CharlesMBlow) August 29, 2019

Sorry this looks less like diversity and more like segregation because chocolate chunks are divided into 4 groups by color. @CadburyUK this is a PR fail. Rather talk about how your corporate profit is invested to educate BAME in IT skills, apprenticeships etc? https://t.co/fUa1CJuV0I — Rayhana Sultan (@rayhana) August 29, 2019

Responding to an allegation of the chocolate reminding people of segregation, Cadbury UK responded on Twitter that their intention with the chocolate was to celebrate the unity in diversity as part of India's independence Day. "t has been highlighted to us that this bar could be interpreted in ways that we did not intend, so we are grateful to those who have brought it to our attention," the company wrote.

Cadbury has always been a progressive brand that spreads the message of goodness, whether it is through its products or brand campaigns. Our intention was to tell the tale of 'unity in diversity" through the limited edition Cadbury Unity Bar launched in India to...1/2 — Cadbury UK (@CadburyUK) August 30, 2019

... mark the country's 73rd Independence Day. It has been highlighted to us that this bar could be interpreted in ways that we did not intend, so we are grateful to those who have brought it to our attention. 2/2 — Cadbury UK (@CadburyUK) August 30, 2019

Meanwhile, Indians also joined some. While some criticized the bar for oversimplifying the problems in multi-cultural Indian with its issues of caste, class and poverty, others felt that it was a good attempt. "Why can't chocolate be just chocolate?", a Twitter user asked.

If only, at some point in the past 72 years, someone had thought to launch a four-in-one chocolate bar, all of India's religious, cultural, caste and linguistic issues would have gone away https://t.co/qOTaPZW8Hj — Prashant Rao (@prashantrao) August 23, 2019

I have no particular objection to this but can’t we just let chocolate be chocolate? https://t.co/P6tPAh9jKh — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) August 29, 2019

congratulations to cadbury for solving racism https://t.co/ndPsolKTKI — Tejal Rao (@tejalrao) August 29, 2019

However, some had an even tougher stance.

You know what's better for unity than a symbolic chocolate bar? Ending child slavery in the cocoa industry. — Ollie 🌹🌱💚 (@Ollie4TheMany) August 30, 2019

So is Cadbury's Unity bar Racist or not? Tell us in comments.

