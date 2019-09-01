Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
4-min read

'Apartheid Bar': Cadbury's Unity Bar to Celebrate India's Diversity Raises Global Racism Debate

To render the idea of diversity in milk and cocoa, the creators made the Unity bar out of four different kinds of chocolates such as white, milk, dark and other colour versions.

News18.com

Updated:September 1, 2019, 10:50 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'Apartheid Bar': Cadbury's Unity Bar to Celebrate India's Diversity Raises Global Racism Debate
Image credit: Twitter
Loading...

Cadbury's "Unity bar" was released on August 15 to celebrate unity in diversity even as India celebrated its 73th independence day.

A limited edition creation, the Unity bar was only available to order online and cost about Rs 73 apiece.

However, a fortnight since its later, the chocolate has been receiving some flak by social media users as to many, the multicoloured bar looked a bit racist.

To render the idea of diversity in milk and cocoa, the creators made the Unity bar an amalgamation of different kinds of chocolates such as white, milk, dark and other versions, resulting in a bar that resembled a colour card of sorts.

In addition, the ad sparked an international debate about racism and how corporations refuse to take responsibility for the problem of racism but rather choose to pay tribute to tokens.

Many on Twitter were rankled by the ad and put their thoughts on social media. "The problem of racism solved", many wrote sharing the image of the four-chocolate bar.

Others felt that the fact that the chocolate was colour segregated to signify diversity made the chocolate racist itself.

Responding to an allegation of the chocolate reminding people of segregation, Cadbury UK responded on Twitter that their intention with the chocolate was to celebrate the unity in diversity as part of India's independence Day. "t has been highlighted to us that this bar could be interpreted in ways that we did not intend, so we are grateful to those who have brought it to our attention," the company wrote.

Meanwhile, Indians also joined some. While some criticized the bar for oversimplifying the problems in multi-cultural Indian with its issues of caste, class and poverty, others felt that it was a good attempt. "Why can't chocolate be just chocolate?", a Twitter user asked.

However, some had an even tougher stance.

So is Cadbury's Unity bar Racist or not? Tell us in comments.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram