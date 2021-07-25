Karnataka Coaching Depot Pays Tribute to APJ Abdul Kalam, Installs Bust Made of Scrap

Former Indian President and the late ‘Missile Man of India’ Dr APJ Abdul Kalam has been immortalized in many ways by countrymen and his ardent admirers for his contribution to India’s scientific development. Now in a similar effort, a bust of the late scientist has been installed at a railway coaching depot in Karnataka. The unique installation can be seen by passengers who will travel from Yesvantpur railway station in Bengaluru towards Tumakuru, The Times of India reported. The bust is unique as in it has been made with discarded items such as nuts, bolts, wire strands, and other scrap materials, South Western Railway officials said. The structure is 7.8 feet high and weighs 800 kilograms.

The senior coaching depot officer of Yesvantpur, Vikas Gurwani said the ‘Missile Man’ is an inspiration for all engineers. “Our in-house team led by section engineers CP Sridhar and Srinivas Raju created this structure from scrap materials. We spent only around Rs 3,000 on painting work," he was quoted as saying.

The Ministry of Railways also tweeted the images of the bust as installed by the Yesvantpur Railway Depot.

The most creative tribute to the Missile Man & former President of India, Dr.A.P.J.Abdul Kalam by Yesvantpur Coaching Depot in SWR.The 7.8 ft high & 800 kg heavy structure is fabricated entirely of scrap materials like Bolts,Nuts,Wire Ropes,Soap Containers & Damper pieces. pic.twitter.com/q0NoGQ2GVY — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) July 22, 2021

The bust along with a statue of Swami Vivekananda and the ‘Make in India’ lion were also created by SWR’s Yesvantpur coaching depot team.

“Apart from our work of coach maintenance we are happy to find time to come up with these initiatives. Kalam sir once said- ‘Creativity is seeing the same thing but differently.’ So, we wanted to give the Missile Man the most creative tribute," Gurwani was quoted as saying.

Creativity at its best: Yesvantpur Coaching depot in South Western Railway has designed “Make in India” Lion exclusively from released scrap materials of coaches. pic.twitter.com/7ZHXjRcSnh — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) July 23, 2021

The installation has received much adulation from netizens who praised the creativity but some were also of the opinion that the structure should be kept at a central railway station so that all can see.

Simply amazing, Even @RailwaySeva should construct the statue of Dr.A.P.J. Abdul Kalam at some Major station's.— Pratik Rathod 🇮🇳 (@Pratik_Rathod33) July 22, 2021

Excellent & Amazing Tribute👍— KK Sharma (@PrincipalTTC) July 23, 2021

The ‘Kempegowda Heritage Garden’ has also been set up as an attraction was by the depot officials and adorned with 3D paintings on boulders.

