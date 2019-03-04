English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Apna Time Aayega: John Cena Had His 'Gully Boy' Moment Long Before Ranveer Did
Sung by Ranveer Singh and composed by rapper Divine and Dub Sharma, 'Apna Time Aayega' has had a history with John Cena. No, really.
Image by WWE / YouTube
Loading...
Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's critically acclaimed film Gully Boy hit all the right notes amongst fans and movie buffs, with netizens praising the duo's acting and dialogue delivery, while Ranveer's rap in Apna Time Aayega had the Internet collectively asking - Is there anything he cannot do?
Sung by Ranveer Singh and composed by rapper Divine and Dub Sharma, Apna Time Aayega showed Murad's (Ranveer's) journey from being a struggling boy on the streets of Mumbai to singing in a club in front of a large, cheering audience.
But did you know that 16-time WWE world champion John Cena, who already has a reputation of running the most bizarre Instagram account, had his Gully Boy moment long before Ranveer Singh did?
Yes, the wrestler has had an OG Apna Time Aayega playing every time he took to the ring or more accurately Apna Time Aagaya or The Time Is Now roared the wrestling arena during his entrance. Cannot unsee? Yes, you can. It's John Cena after all.
This important piece of trivia was shared by a user as a meme on Reddit.
Released in 2005, The Time Is Now became a part of the popular Internet meme - Unexpected John Cena before finally landing on the doorsteps of Bollywood.
John Cena's "own" 'Apna Time Aayega':
Zoya Akhtar's version:
Unexpected John Cena memes, what? We have you covered.
1) Spider-Man
2) Breaking Bad
3) Spongebob
4) Pokemon
Sung by Ranveer Singh and composed by rapper Divine and Dub Sharma, Apna Time Aayega showed Murad's (Ranveer's) journey from being a struggling boy on the streets of Mumbai to singing in a club in front of a large, cheering audience.
But did you know that 16-time WWE world champion John Cena, who already has a reputation of running the most bizarre Instagram account, had his Gully Boy moment long before Ranveer Singh did?
Yes, the wrestler has had an OG Apna Time Aayega playing every time he took to the ring or more accurately Apna Time Aagaya or The Time Is Now roared the wrestling arena during his entrance. Cannot unsee? Yes, you can. It's John Cena after all.
This important piece of trivia was shared by a user as a meme on Reddit.
The original 'Apna Time Aayega' from r/india
Released in 2005, The Time Is Now became a part of the popular Internet meme - Unexpected John Cena before finally landing on the doorsteps of Bollywood.
John Cena's "own" 'Apna Time Aayega':
Zoya Akhtar's version:
Unexpected John Cena memes, what? We have you covered.
1) Spider-Man
2) Breaking Bad
3) Spongebob
4) Pokemon
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
The Inside Story Of ‘Surgical Strikes 2.0’
-
Tuesday 26 February , 2019
Why IAF Strike In Pakistan’s Balakot is Bigger than 2016 Surgical Strikes
'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 The Inside Story Of ‘Surgical Strikes 2.0’
Tuesday 26 February , 2019 Why IAF Strike In Pakistan’s Balakot is Bigger than 2016 Surgical Strikes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Audi A5 Worth Rs 54.02 Lakh Delivered to Ajay Devgn, Wins it at Koffee With Karan
- Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora Getting Married in Christian Wedding Ceremony Next Month: Report
- When PUBG Mobile Decided Artificial Intelligence Would Help it in The War Against Cheats
- AI to Replace Journalists? Another Artificially Intelligent News Presenter, Xin Xiaomeng, Has Gone on The Air in China
- 4th March 1992: When Miandad Mocked More at SCG
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results