Apna Time Aayega: John Cena Had His 'Gully Boy' Moment Long Before Ranveer Did

Sung by Ranveer Singh and composed by rapper Divine and Dub Sharma, 'Apna Time Aayega' has had a history with John Cena. No, really.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:March 4, 2019, 2:21 PM IST
Image by WWE / YouTube
Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's critically acclaimed film Gully Boy hit all the right notes amongst fans and movie buffs, with netizens praising the duo's acting and dialogue delivery, while Ranveer's rap in Apna Time Aayega had the Internet collectively asking - Is there anything he cannot do?

Sung by Ranveer Singh and composed by rapper Divine and Dub Sharma, Apna Time Aayega showed Murad's (Ranveer's) journey from being a struggling boy on the streets of Mumbai to singing in a club in front of a large, cheering audience.

But did you know that 16-time WWE world champion John Cena, who already has a reputation of running the most bizarre Instagram account, had his Gully Boy moment long before Ranveer Singh did?

Yes, the wrestler has had an OG Apna Time Aayega playing every time he took to the ring or more accurately Apna Time Aagaya or The Time Is Now roared the wrestling arena during his entrance. Cannot unsee? Yes, you can. It's John Cena after all.

This important piece of trivia was shared by a user as a meme on Reddit.

The original 'Apna Time Aayega' from r/india



Released in 2005, The Time Is Now became a part of the popular Internet meme - Unexpected John Cena before finally landing on the doorsteps of Bollywood.

John Cena's "own" 'Apna Time Aayega':



Zoya Akhtar's version:



Unexpected John Cena memes, what? We have you covered.


1) Spider-Man



2) Breaking Bad



3) Spongebob



4) Pokemon

