Apocalypse Now: An Asteroid Hit Could Wipe Out Life on Earth Again, Scientists Raise Concern
A recent meteor strike at Bering Sea is a reminder that despite efforts to identify and track space rocks that could pose a threat to Earth, sizeable meteors can still arrive without warning.
Image Credits: NASA.
NASA scientists revealed last week that a meteor explosion over the Bering Sea in December, 2018 unleashed ten times the energy as the Hiroshima atomic bomb.
The space rock, several meters in size, exploded about 16 miles above the earth’s surface. NASA on Friday also published satellite photos of the meteor which appeared on December 18 but went unnoticed until months later.
This meteor strike at Bering Sea is a reminder that, despite efforts to identify and track space rocks that could pose a threat to Earth, sizeable meteors can still arrive without warning.
These asteroids, called Near Earth Objects or NEOs can cause the extinction of whole species. It was a asteroid that hit the earth millions of years ago that has been blamed for the dinosaurs being wiped out, along with 75 per cent of all life forms on the planet, at that point.
To counter this threat, scientists want to address the issue - wanting space agencies such as NASA and the ESA to intensify efforts to detect and track NEOs and devise ways to deflect them. These concerns are set to be raised at the first meeting of the government of Asgardia.
Asgardia is a 'space nation,' also known as the Space Kingdom of Asgardia and "Asgardia the Space Nation", is a micronation formed by a group of people who have launched a satellite into Earth orbit. They refer to themselves as "Asgardians" and they have given their satellite the name "Asgardia-1." The space nation also has 20,000 citizens and a million followers worldwide.
Jay Tate, a leading Asgardian scientist from Knighton, UK and director of the privately-funded Space-guard Centre in Wales, to The Express, said: “NEOs pose a serious, even cataclysmic, threat to human civilization and action must be taken now to identify levels of risk and develop the technology to protect this and future generations.”
