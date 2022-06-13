'Appalling': Patna University Circular Riddled With Grammatical Errors Has Internet in Disbelief

A circular issued by the Chemistry department of Patna University has garnered substantial social media attention due to glaring grammatical errors. The notice was issued to remind all the research scholars to mark their attendance. Netizens were surprised, along with a few appalled, at the mistakes that were made in the circular issued at a premier academic institution.

The attendance circular dated July 10, 2022, read, “As per verbal advice to Deputy Registrar, Patna University, All Ph.D. Research Scholars are directed to mark attendance in the register.” So far so good, right? Here’s where it all came downhill. The circular added, “All Research Scholars must mark signature in attendance register (,) otherwise absent mark in the attendance register.”

The picture of the circular was widely shared by social media users, including Sanjay Kumar, Secretary of youth affairs, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. Kumar, sharing the picture on Twitter, in the caption, wrote, “Whatever it may be, carelessness or incompetence, conveys the state of our higher education.” The bureaucrat pointed out that the grammar and syntax used are “appalling for a professor.”

Take a look:

here is a notice issued by a head of department of patna university.the grammar and syntax used is appalling for a professor.whatever it may be,carelessness or incompetence,conveys the state of our higher education.@BiharEducation_ @VijayKChy @DipakKrIAS pic.twitter.com/IBlSeS1wr5 — Sanjay Kumar (@sanjayjavin) June 12, 2022

Since being shared, the circular is churning out vivid reactions from netizens. One user observed that many a time, the circular is prepared by the office staff who may not be well-versed in English. He added, “However, I agree that the authorities need to be extra cautious before signing over any such circular.”

Sir, most of the time these circulars get prepared by office staffs who may not be well versed in English. However, agreed that the authorities need to be extra cautious before signing over any such circular. — Mukesh Kumar (@letterstomukesh) June 12, 2022

One user commented, “Shocking.”

Another contented, “Really, they should think over this. This standard of Patna university professor cannot be accepted.

Really,they should think over this. This standard of patna university professor can't be accepted. https://t.co/qVNQOo5w4g — VIMAL KUMAR THAKUR (@VKT689) June 12, 2022

Here are some more reactions to the tweet:

All research scholars must be mark signature in attendance register otherwise absent mark in attendance register 😄😄😄 The poor 'attendance register' must be sent on leave 😄😄 — Alok K N Mishra HT (@AlokKNMishra) June 12, 2022

Its not a surprise sir. I can assure you same person will write similarly even in hindi. Dark future ahead for the current generation. — Ajit Kumar (@AjitKum37340983) June 12, 2022

Just can't believe that it's from an HOD of a premier University 😰 — Umesh Chandra Gupta (@UmeshCh72920385) June 12, 2022

Looks like fake because this notice do not have reference number.? — Intekhab SYED (@Intekhabsyed) June 13, 2022

An update to the circular was also shared where it said that the original circular was withdrawn and a new, handwritten circular was issued in the department.

So, what are your thoughts on this?

