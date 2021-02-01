News18 Logo

Appearance of Snowy Owl in US Park after 130 Years Sets off Harry Potter Nostalgia among New Yorkers
Appearance of Snowy Owl in US Park after 130 Years Sets off Harry Potter Nostalgia among New Yorkers

Belonging to Arctic Tundra, snowy owls migrate to the south during winters, generally towards the beaches. They are also called the Arctic owl, polar owl and the white owl.

A rare snowy owl was spotted in Central Park, New York, after more than a century on January 27. A video of this rare owl at the park was released on the account of the Manhattan Bird Alert where it can be seen sitting beside a crow at the North Meadow ballfields. While tweeting the video, they also informed that people who are watching the rare bird are being respectful and staying behind distant fences. According to ornithologist Paul Sweet, the owl was last recorded to have appeared in Central Park in 1890.

https://twitter.com/pablo_dulce/status/1354529711716757515

American scientist Peter Gleick commented on the tweet and said he was worried that this is going to end badly for the owl because of several factors including the prevalence of uncontrolled dogs and the number of birders in New York among other reasons.

A Twitter user named Amy said she understands it is exciting but a lesser number of people was better as the owl looked stressed out.

Another user was also concerned about the owl. He tweeted that it must have been difficult for the owl to get there and now negotiating its way out will also be tough.

Others, however, bird watchers were enthusiastic about the appearance of the snowy owl in Central Park. Entertainment reporter Ben Lyons said that there is Hogwarts energy in the city right now.

Another user also said that snowy owl has been his favourite since the Harry Potter days. In the Harry Potter series, a snowy owl named Hedwig was the protagonist's pet. It was gifted to him by Rubeus Hagrid on his 11th birthday.

According to a report in The New York Times, the onlookers were around 200 feet away from the owl. This was because the fields are fenced in winters to allow the grass to grow there. However, Parks Department ranger Dan Tainow said that someone was trying to get a photograph of the owl from the top which was stressing it out.

The owl was nowhere to be found on Thursday, January 28.

Belonging to Arctic Tundra, snowy owls migrate to the south during winter, generally towards the beaches. They are also called the Arctic owl, polar owl, and the white owl. There has been a massive decrease in the number of snowy owls. Their numbers in December 2017 reduced to 28,000 from 200,000 in 2013.


