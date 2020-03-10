'Appetite for Vaccination': Guns n Roses Shares Meme as Bands Cancel Tours Due to Coronavirus

The coronavirus scare seems to have spooked not just governments and citizens but also rockstars. And one of the first to react is rock legend Guns n Roses, whose recent tour got cancelled due to the outbreak

The Axel Rose led band was set to start touring on March 14 with Mexico City. But travel restrictions due to the coronavirus outbreak may cause the band to postpone. Amid speculation, the band has taken to Twitter to share a meme.

The image is a morphed version of the band's album cover from the 'Appetite for Destruction' album which had the illustrated faces of the four band members. However, in the meme version, the faces had face masks on. The image also has the words 'Appetite for Vaccination' written at the bottom.

GnR shared the meme with a mask emoji.

The meme was wapparently originally created by the page called FransNRoses

The global coronavirus outbreak has already killed 4,000 people and affected livelihoods across the world. The music industry has also suffered with many music concerts and shows being cancelled due to travel restrictions.

Earlier in the month, Green Day had also announced it was cancelling the Asia leg of its tour due to coronavirus concerns.

We have unfortunately made the difficult decision to postpone our upcoming shows in Asia due to the health + travel concerns with coronavirus. We know it sucks, as we were looking forward to seeing you all, but hold on to your tickets we’ll be announcing the new dates very soon. — Green Day (@GreenDay) February 28, 2020

Recently, Pearl Jam also postponed its North America tour due to restrictions to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

