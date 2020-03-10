English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

'Appetite for Vaccination': Guns n Roses Shares Meme as Bands Cancel Tours Due to Coronavirus

Guns and Roses also seems to be spooked by coronavirus | Image credit: Twitter

Guns and Roses also seems to be spooked by coronavirus | Image credit: Twitter

guns and roses

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 10, 2020, 4:17 PM IST
Share this:

The coronavirus scare seems to have spooked not just governments and citizens but also rockstars. And one of the first to react is rock legend Guns n Roses, whose recent tour got cancelled due to the outbreak

The Axel Rose led band was set to start touring on March 14 with Mexico City. But travel restrictions due to the coronavirus outbreak may cause the band to postpone. Amid speculation, the band has taken to Twitter to share a meme.

The image is a morphed version of the band's album cover from the 'Appetite for Destruction' album which had the illustrated faces of the four band members. However, in the meme version, the faces had face masks on. The image also has the words 'Appetite for Vaccination' written at the bottom.

GnR shared the meme with a mask emoji.

The meme was wapparently originally created by the page called FransNRoses

The global coronavirus outbreak has already killed 4,000 people and affected livelihoods across the world. The music industry has also suffered with many music concerts and shows being cancelled due to travel restrictions.

Earlier in the month, Green Day had also announced it was cancelling the Asia leg of its tour due to coronavirus concerns.

Recently, Pearl Jam also postponed its North America tour due to restrictions to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story