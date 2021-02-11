Apple 1 Computer Built by Steve Jobs and Wozniak in 1976 Could Be Yours for Rs 11 Crore

The world of computers has seen exponential growth in terms of their ability, design, and accessibility in the last two decades. A great chunk of the advancement has been thanks to Apple revolutionising the concept and making computers something personal and useful for everyday use.

Even though our smartphones are also mini-computers, one cannot help but be in awe of where it all started, the first generation by Apple. Now, an original Apple 1 computer launched in 1976 is available for sale on e-commerce website e-Bay at nearly 2,250 times more than its original price.

The product comes with original wooden case. In 1976, you could have taken it home for a good price of approximately $666 (Rs 48,400 in today’s conversion rates). The current value is estimated at US $1,500,000 which is about a whopping Rs 11 crore! Founders Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak created this device in 1976, which was the product to be launched under the Apple company.

Krishna Blake from US bought this machine in 1978 and is now selling it. The most unique aspect about this product is that it’s still fully-functional, which is quite rare in a machine so old.It comes with manual processing and cassette interface as well. Jobs had originally recommended a Sony TV-115 to be used as a monitor for the output, and it is included in the sale.

“This piece of original technology has also now become a piece of collectable art, and never replaceable,” said Blake. The machine includes software such as “Basic Language, Games, Low and High memory Tests, 30th Anniversary Video and more...as originally supplied with component,” he added.

According to the owner, the machine is “too valuable to risk any damage, loss or fraud.” Therefore, until it is hand-delivered to the future owner/s, it is safely kept in Florida bank vault.

According to a report by IGN, this particular Apple 1 computer one of only six which has “original Byte Shop KOA wood case and also with an unmodified NTI motherboard.”