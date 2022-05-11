Apple Announces End of iPod After 21 Years and Twitter is Saying Goodbye to 'Old Friend'

Apple has officially announced the end of an era: the iPod is no more. Apple will no longer make iPods, however you will be able to buy the iPod till the time existing supplies last from Apple stores. On October 23, back in 2001, Steve Jobs had announced to the world the launch of the iPod. That makes it 21 years old, which, in Apple gadget-years, is almost ancient, and now it’s finally time to say goodbye. Apple will no longer make iPods, however you will be able to buy the iPod till the time existing supplies last from Apple stores. The OG iPod was the first MP3 player to be able to store over 1,000 songs and a 10-hour battery.

NPR had, in 2009, described the iPod as a “quantum leap in listening", it said in a report. It added that the first-generation iPod was launched with the slogan “1,000 songs in your pocket". The iPod, after its launch in October, went on sale in November of 2001.

Here’s how people have been saying goodbye.

after 21 years, apple discontinued the ipod so long and goodnight pic.twitter.com/xbWvPf2GMh— When We Were Young (@WWWYFest) May 10, 2022

iPod Touch (2nd gen) was my first ever Apple deviceRest well https://t.co/sggcqKtxE2 pic.twitter.com/P5S2UlMtJp — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) May 10, 2022

Good Bye! iPod Touch. Apple to discontinue iPod Touch soon. The first apple product for many. I still have mine. ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/7BbBD4Gxe8 — iRobinPro (@iRobinPro) May 10, 2022

sad but not gonna lie, forgot about my iPod. And I was so determined to never listen to music on my phone… >> Goodbye, iPod: Apple stops making last model https://t.co/7aWLjFIHfV— Sasha Lekach (@sashajol) May 11, 2022

The @Apple iPod has been an integral part of my growing-up years, and that of my loved ones.This was one revolutionary product via which music captivated and liberated us all, on the go. Goodbye, my friend ❤️ Feat. Some iPods from my collection. https://t.co/0SSI5nwZU9 pic.twitter.com/yRTaujH486 — Prabhu Ram (@prabhu_ram) May 11, 2022

Goodbye, #iPod! You changed the game and I will always have a special place in my heart for you. pic.twitter.com/JdkLLK279R— LINDA (@lindarith20) May 11, 2022

As per a Guardian report, the launch of the iPod in 2001 salvaged the fast declining record business and also helped Steve Jobs turn Apple into the “most profitable company in history". The report added that the iPod Mini was launched in 2004, which further bolstered Apple’s dominance in the portable music market.

