Apple CEO Tim Cook Speaks up for Immigrants After Donald Trump's Ban on H-1B Visa

US President Donald Trump's decision to suspend H-1B visa to stop the entry of foreign workers has been met with strong criticism worldwide.

The move, aimed at providing jobs to local workers amid pandemic unemployment, has found opposition from immigrants, social commentators, and top executives such as Tesla-SpaceX chief Elon Musk, Google's Sundar Pichai and many more.

Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, too showed his disappointment hours after the news of Trump pulling temporary brakes on visas flashed across social media.

"Like Apple, this nation of immigrants has always found strength in our diversity, and hope in the enduring promise of the American Dream. There is no new prosperity without both. Deeply disappointed by this proclamation," Cook wrote in a tweet.

Incidentally, Apple had 1,136 H-1B visa approvals in 2019.

Amazon, had the most number of H-1B visa approvals at 3,026 in 2019, panned the administration's short-sightedness and wrote: "Welcoming the best & the brightest global talent is critical to America's economic recovery. We will continue to support these programs & efforts to protect the rights of immigrants."

Amazon opposes the Administration’s short-sighted decision to pause high-skill visa programs. Welcoming the best & the brightest global talent is critical to America's economic recovery. We will continue to support these programs & efforts to protect the rights of immigrants. — Amazon Policy (@amazon_policy) June 22, 2020

Alphabet's chief executive officer Sundar Pichai shared similar thoughts on visa fiasco.

Immigration has contributed immensely to America’s economic success, making it a global leader in tech, and also Google the company it is today. Disappointed by today’s proclamation - we’ll continue to stand with immigrants and work to expand opportunity for all. — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) June 22, 2020

While Susan Wojcicki, the chief of Alphabet's YouTube, tweeted: "Immigration is central to America's story, and it's central to my own family's story. My family escaped danger and found a new home in America ... at Youtube, we join Google in standing with immigrants and working to expand opportunity for all."

Google had 2,678 H1B visa approvals in 2019, according to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Facebook also chimed in.

"President Trump's latest proclamation uses the COVID-19 pandemic as justification for limiting immigration. In reality, the move to keep highly-skilled talent out of the US will make our country's recovery even more difficult. America is a nation of immigrants and our economy and country benefit when we encourage talented people from around the world to live, work, and contribute here. That's more true now than ever," the company said.

In fact, SpaceX and Tesla chief Elon Musk, who has more or less been on the same page as Trump through the lockdown restrictions laid down in the US during pandemic, disagreed with the ban. Tesla had 324 H1B visa approvals in 2019.

Twitter was on the same page as others.

"Unilaterally and unnecessarily stifling America’s attractiveness to global, high-skilled talent is short-sighted and deeply damaging to the economic strength of the United States." —@jesirae — Twitter Public Policy (@Policy) June 22, 2020

A move that directly affects Indian professionals, many Twitter users expressed concern regarding the new rule brought in place.



This is the right time for Indian It professionals to realise there is a home back here that you need to build & show trump by becoming a tech giant nation

Suspension of #H1B has led to realisation that no matter how go you are,that's not your home,they can throw u away anytime

— SIDHARTH (@SidShaji) June 23, 2020

The people of Indian origin that voted Trump in 2016 have been cheated by suspension of H1B visas till year end. It'll be tough to say if he survives by this year end. H1-B#TrumpRallyFail https://t.co/CaEO73dtRS — Farhan Shah (@farhanindian) June 23, 2020







🔴🔴 Indian IT Companies Geography SPLIT...Companies with more dependence on America will be most impacted by #h1bvisa Suspension pic.twitter.com/CTrF1Njjq2

— Nitin Bhatia (@nitinbhatia121) June 23, 2020

Banning all H1B visas means CEOs like me have to open offices and hire more people in countries like Canada that allow immigration. This visa ban is morally wrong, and economically stupid. What happened to being “for legal immigration”? https://t.co/R9O9Q1Ts0j — H1B immigrant Anshu Sharma 🌶 (@anshublog) June 22, 2020







H1-B is how mostly every single indian family imigrate over on, these people have masters degrees and come to work in either tech or healthcare, the administration thinking this will help poor americans more than welfare programs is ridiculous https://t.co/lUNyNhdM41

— cha boi rk (@That2ndindian) June 22, 2020

Unfortunately, the system is formulated to discriminate against the Indian talent on H1-B visas and creates a backlog of 150 years for green cards. All in the name of legal STEM immigration curbing labor mobility and innovation. https://t.co/jkf2swAUrp — Amish Doshi (@desi_c0wb0y) June 23, 2020







My friend Srinivas and I came both to the US more than 10 years ago with a job and a dream coming true. For many years we worked desk to desk and contributed to this country.

I am now a US citizen, he is STILL on an H1-B.

Please lift your hold on the #S386 bill @SenatorDurbin — Roberto Strepparava 🌺 (@R_Strepparava) June 23, 2020

H1-Visa is under threat. India better create our own silicon Valley.#H1Bvisas — Irfana (@southindiann) June 22, 2020

(With Reuters inputs)