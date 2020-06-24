BUZZ

Apple CEO Tim Cook Speaks up for Immigrants After Donald Trump's Ban on H-1B Visa

File image of Tim Cook - Apple CEO.

Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, showed his disappointment hours after the news of Trump pulling temporary brakes on visas flashed on the Internet. Earlier, Elon Musk and Sundar Pichai had tweeted similar concerns.

  • Last Updated: June 24, 2020, 3:03 PM IST
US President Donald Trump's decision to suspend H-1B visa to stop the entry of foreign workers has been met with strong criticism worldwide.

The move, aimed at providing jobs to local workers amid pandemic unemployment, has found opposition from immigrants, social commentators, and top executives such as Tesla-SpaceX chief Elon Musk, Google's Sundar Pichai and many more.

Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, too showed his disappointment hours after the news of Trump pulling temporary brakes on visas flashed across social media.

"Like Apple, this nation of immigrants has always found strength in our diversity, and hope in the enduring promise of the American Dream. There is no new prosperity without both. Deeply disappointed by this proclamation," Cook wrote in a tweet.

Incidentally, Apple had 1,136 H-1B visa approvals in 2019.

Amazon, had the most number of H-1B visa approvals at 3,026 in 2019, panned the administration's short-sightedness and wrote: "Welcoming the best & the brightest global talent is critical to America's economic recovery. We will continue to support these programs & efforts to protect the rights of immigrants."

Alphabet's chief executive officer Sundar Pichai shared similar thoughts on visa fiasco.

While Susan Wojcicki, the chief of Alphabet's YouTube, tweeted: "Immigration is central to America's story, and it's central to my own family's story. My family escaped danger and found a new home in America ... at Youtube, we join Google in standing with immigrants and working to expand opportunity for all."

Google had 2,678 H1B visa approvals in 2019, according to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Facebook also chimed in.

"President Trump's latest proclamation uses the COVID-19 pandemic as justification for limiting immigration. In reality, the move to keep highly-skilled talent out of the US will make our country's recovery even more difficult. America is a nation of immigrants and our economy and country benefit when we encourage talented people from around the world to live, work, and contribute here. That's more true now than ever," the company said.

In fact, SpaceX and Tesla chief Elon Musk, who has more or less been on the same page as Trump through the lockdown restrictions laid down in the US during pandemic, disagreed with the ban. Tesla had 324 H1B visa approvals in 2019.

Twitter was on the same page as others.

A move that directly affects Indian professionals, many Twitter users expressed concern regarding the new rule brought in place.








(With Reuters inputs)

