India is celebrating the festival of lights “Diwali" on Thursday, November 4. Diwali is celebrated to mark the return of Lord Ram back to Ayodhya after he defeated Raavan. On this occasion, Apple CEO Tim Cook took to Twitter to extend his Diwali wishes to all those celebrating Diwali around the world. In a Twitter post, Tim Cook says, “Wishing a happy and safe Diwali to all those celebrating around the world." Tim Cook also shared two “stunning" images clicked by Indian-based photographer Gursimran Basra who goes by the nickname “Coffee Karma" on Twitter. The photograph features a kite lantern and a lamp (diya) that were shot on an iPhone 13 Pro Max stated by Tim Cook. He also added that “May the Festival of Lights fill your home with happiness and health,"

Wishing a happy and safe Diwali to all those celebrating around the world. May the Festival of Lights fill your home with happiness and health. Stunning #ShotOniPhone13ProMax photos by @coffeekarma. pic.twitter.com/09O2GkMcMN— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) November 4, 2021

On the other hand, Indians were also happy to respond to Cook’s wishes on Twitter. However, this is not the first time that Cook has wished Diwali. Earlier he shared a photograph of diyas which had taken by an Indian photographer Rohit Vohra.

Tim is not the only Silicon Valley CEO wishing Happy a happy Diwali to Netizens. Google’s Sundar Pichai also extended his wishes by sharing a special gift to all Google users. The gift is, whenever a user searches “Diwali” on Google it will show a small lamp “diya” to all readers.

Happy Diwali to everyone celebrating the festival of lights! (Look for the when you search for “Diwali" on Google:) https://t.co/7Lzc3FvDNl— Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) November 4, 2021

As soon as we click the animated lamp on the Google Doodle, the whole Search page darkens, with the lamps providing the light. Users can hover their mouse over areas of the screen to illuminate it. “Happy Diwali to everyone celebrating the festival of lights! (Look for the Diya lamp when you search for “Diwali" on Google)," Pichai said.

According to Ramayana, Lord Rama, his wife Sita and brother Laxmana returned to Ayodhya after spending 14 years in exile and defeating the demon king Raavana. Diwali marks his return to his home. On this day, people come together to celebrate light, life and goodness. It is a festival that symbolizes love, togetherness and the victory of good over evil.

