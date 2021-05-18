Apple Deliberately Set its iPhone Alarm Snooze at 9-Minute Intervals, Here's Why

When your alarm clock wakes you up in the morning, but you want a little more sleep, you snooze it. Though, how much more sleep is the perfect amount that your alarm clocks should let you have? If you set your alarm on the default alarm clock on your iPhone, it will ring again after exactly nine minutes. Apple has deliberately made this decision to hard code a nine-minute snooze time in its alarm clock. Unfortunately, you cannot change it but you can always download third-party alarm apps on your iPhone as a workaround.

The reason behind the 9-minute snooze, according to a Youtube channel Apple Explained, is Apple’s tribute to the history of alarm clocks. The snooze feature, first introduced by General Electric-Telechron company in its analogue Snooze-Alarm clock in 1956, has an interesting history.

When the snooze feature was invented, the scientists tried to retrofit it into the analogue clocks, but they were not able to perfectly fit the gear teeth to produce a 10-minute snooze. They had two options, either 9 minutes or a little less than 11 minutes. The clockmakers went ahead with the 9-minute option, a decision whose reasoning is still debated.

There are many theories circulating on the internet about why the engineers picked a 9-minute snooze. Some people guessed that an 11-minute period is long enough for a person to enter deep sleep, so an 11-minute snooze would wake up the person feeling heavy and dozy. However, there is no scientific evidence to support this claim. Some people say that a 9-minute snooze would give a one-minute headstart than two minutes late.

However, the widely believed reason is the simplicity of programming a single-digit timer — of 9 minutes — than programming a double-digit timer of 10 minutes.

When Apple made the time-related decisions for its software, it chose to honour the traditions of timekeeping that analogue clocks followed. Similarly, when Apple was working on its smartwatch, it invited watch historians at its quarters to talk to them.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here