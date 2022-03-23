Apple Introduced 'Pregnant Man' Emoji to be Trans Inclusive, But Some Users are Angry

The much-anticipated iOS 15.4 updates were rolled out last week, and it included some interesting additions, which went on to become the talk of the internet. Apple introduced brand new emojis such as the Melting Face, Saluting Face, Heart Hands, and Beans to iPhone and iPad users. In total, the latest update has added 123 new emoji designs to the emoji keyboard, including 112 emojis which were approved as part of late 2021’s Emoji 14.0. By far, this is the largest number of smiley emojis introduced in an Apple emoji update ever since iOS 11.1, which debuted back at Halloween 2017.

While, some emojis are modified versions of the existing ones, a total of 37 new emojis have also been introduced – including motorcycle tyre, corals, a slide, a disco ball, kidney beans, a troll with a club, and a low battery. The update also features a new ‘gender neutral’ voice assistant called ‘Quinn’, which has been recorded by a member of the LGBTQ+ community. Post the latest update, iPhone users will be able to open their phones while wearing masks.

While the facial recognition with mask and gender-neutral assistant update received a lot of reactions, the internet was buzzed mainly about the pregnant man emoji. Yes, the emoji features a man with a bloated belly.

While some people mocked the pregnant man emoji and called it “unnecessary”, others opined that it is an attempt by the tech giant to make their emojis inclusive and gender-neutral.

I think Apple are trying to make their emojis more inclusive and gender neutral. There is a new pregnant man and pregnant person emoji, for trans and non binary people cause not all people who are pregnant are women. This makes some people angry.— AnnaPolaris (@AnnaPolaris13) March 21, 2022

Why did #Apple make a pregnant man emoji? That was seriously unnecessary.— The.Problem.Solver (@KiTheTruth22) March 21, 2022

why everyone mad at apple adding a pregnant man emoji. FINALLY we are able to accurately convey mpreg and you are MAD ABOUT IT?— CA EXEMPT (@garfondoe) March 21, 2022

One of apples new emoji’s really had to be a pregnant man I’m switching to my Samsung full time…..I’m just bullshitting 😭— Adam prince (@the_realAP9) March 19, 2022

“You really need to rethink your pregnant man emoji. If this is not removed, I will no longer be using apple products,” a user wrote on the microblogging site.

@Apple You really need to rethink your pregnant man emoji. If this is not removed, I will no longer be using apple products. I have three in my house that I will be happy to trash in a heartbeat. And if you think I am the only one, think again.— Samie James (@Volcanicus72x) March 18, 2022

In the middle of this tiff, another has placed an unexpected demand to the tech giant, urging them to generate a pale girl with brown hair.

Dear @Apple I have brown hair but I’m pale! Please help! If you can generate a pregnant man, you can give a pale girl brown hair! 🤦🏽‍♀️🤷🏽‍♀️👩🏽‍⚕️👸🏽 My melanocytes are hiding! — KelseaKels ✝️ (@Kelseahadley) March 20, 2022

Notably, the new update is only available for the iPhone 6s or later.

