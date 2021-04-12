buzz

Apple iPhone 11 Pro with ‘Extremely Rare’ Misprinted Logo Sells for Over Rs 2 Lakh

Photo: Twitter/Internal Archive

In an extremely rare incident, an Apple iPhone 11 Pro with a design flaw allegedly sold for Rs 2 lakh.

In a rare incident, an Apple iPhone 11 Pro with a slight design error allegedly sold for over Rs 2 lakh. For the unaware, Apple has extremely rigorous and thorough quality assurance processes which each product needs to pass before it reaches the customer. Yet, in a one in a million case, an iPhone has not only passed through the quality assurance processes with the defect but also has been sold to a customer for roughly $2,700. That amounts to little over Rs 2 lakh.

According to a tweet posted by Internal Archive, the iPhone in question had its logo misplaced on the back. Usually, the Apple logo sits smack in the centre of the back cover. However, in this case, the logo is slightly off center to the right. You’ll be able to see the defect once you look at it in a certain angle. While it is not known where the iPhone was sold or where the images have been sourced from.

If the photos are indeed genuine, then this was likely a manufacturing error.

Usually, products with even minute defects never actually reach the customer. But in case they do, it’s almost like a collector’s item - yes, a flawed iPhone is that rare. That possibly explains the steep price.

But this isn’t the first time an Apple product has been found with a defect. In 2015, according to a report by 9to5Mac.com, a user received an iPad Pro with an extremely unique colour combination with a gold Touch ID ring and silver back.

Meanwhile, the Apple iPhone 13 series is expected to be launched in September this year.

With several months to go for the next iPhone launch, rumours and reports have started coming for the next iPhone series. New information from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo now hints at the camera capabilities of the next iPhone. Kuo, in a research note obtained by MacRumours, said that this year’s iPhone models will feature the same wide-angle lens as the current iPhone 12 series. This means that at least one camera lens on the iPhone 13 will remain unchanged.

Previous reports have suggested that the iPhone 13 series could come with features like an Always-On Display and sensor-shift image stabilisation, along with autofocus camera capabilities on the next iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

first published:April 12, 2021, 14:22 IST