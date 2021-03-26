Apple iPhone's New Ad Using Catchy Tabla Beats Leaves Internet Grooving

Apple’s latest offering, iPhone 12, is already quite popular in the market. The phone which is loaded with latest features, is not only sturdy but also has a great splash and spill resistance. In a recent ad, the American multinational technology company has tried to stress upon the phone’s sturdiness. Interestingly, in the background score of the clip one can hear the beats of the Tabla. As one would expect, the choice of music has left quite a few Indians hooked to the video. The track used in the background is titled The Conference and it belongs to musician Nitin Sawhney, a British-Indian musician, producer and composer, as well as former comic actor.

The ad shows a woman walking on a street while talking on the all new iPhone 12. Few seconds later, her phone slips from her hand and she is seen struggling to juggle the device so that it does not hit the ground. Eventually, the features-packed device hits the ground. From the expression, one can easily interpret that the woman thinks that the phone’s screen will be damaged. However, she is proven wrong as the screen is intact due to the strong ‘ceramic shield’. The brand also claims in the video that this shield is ‘tougher than any smartphone glass’. The ad ends with the woman picking up the phone from the ground and resuming her telephonic conversation as usual.

Apple has titled the now viral ad as ‘Fumble’. The video on YouTube alone has got over seven lakh views and has received over 37 thousand likes since March 25. The ad’s description reads, “iPhone 12 with Ceramic Shield. Tougher than any smartphone glass. Relax, it’s iPhone.”

Some of the many sophisticated features of iPhone 12 includes proximity sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, and ambient light sensor. For security purposes, the device is equipped with the face unlock with 3D face recognition. Further, the users of this device can use two sims on this phone one of which can be a nano-sim while the other can be an e-sim. A very important aspect of the phone is the variety of connectivity options that it offers including Bluetooth v5.00, NFC, GPS, 3G, 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/Yes, and Lightning.