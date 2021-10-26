Apple iPod Was Born 20 Years Ago and Now it's 1,000 Memories in Your Pocket

On October 23, back in 2001, Steve Jobs announced to the world the launch of the iPod. That makes it twenty years old, which, in Apple gadget-years, is almost ancient. On the twentieth anniversary of the OG music on the go, people on the internet could not help but feel nostalgic about the bygone eras. The iPod marked the start of an era, changed the way music was consumed for many. Today, in the age of smartphones, Spotify and other readily and democratically available music platforms as well as equipment, it is a largely redundant device. However, its nostalgic value is not lost on social media users. NPR had, in 2009, described the iPod as a “quantum leap in listening", it said in a recent report. It added that the first-generation iPod was launched with the slogan “1,000 songs in your pocket". The iPod, after its launch in October, went on sale in November of 2001. We have come a long way since then. Here’s how Twitterati have been feeling.

found my old ass ipod from high school and it still turns on, peak nostalgia— Diego ✞ (@ysldiego) October 26, 2021

The power of technology from 1,000 to 60 million ! pic.twitter.com/sJcNxPJTBE— Marcelo Claure (@marceloclaure) October 26, 2021

Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt was also among the crowd feeling nostalgic about the iPod.

On this date, exactly 20 years ago, the iPod was introduced to the world by Steve Jobs. pic.twitter.com/LhU8uThK09— Joseph Gordon-Levitt (@hitRECordJoe) October 23, 2021

Truly hard to believe it was two decades ago now that Mr. Steve Jobs got on stage and shoved that entire iPod in his mouth to prove it was small https://t.co/AhQV1CA0JH— ben mekler (@benmekler) October 23, 2021

One Twitter user is an iPod enthusiast, to put it mildly, and has held on to his collection of the device. “Can you believe it was 20 years ago today that the 1st Apple iPod was announced? I still use one every single day & collecting old ones is a lot of fun. What was YOUR favorite iPod? Do you still have it?" they wrote.

Can you believe it was 20 years ago today that the 1st Apple iPod was announced? I still use one every single day & collecting old ones is a lot of fun. What was YOUR favorite iPod? Do you still have it? pic.twitter.com/H31iygF6tq— Metal Jesus Rocks (@MetalJesusRocks) October 23, 2021

The Museum of Modern Art also wished the iPod a happy anniversary, writing, “20 years ago today we were all shocked to learn that you can fit 1,000 songs in your pocket!"

20 years ago today we were all shocked to learn that you can fit 1,000 songs in your pocket!Happy anniversary to the first iPod—the "walkman of the 21st century" that changed the way we listen to music. —Jonathan Ive, Apple Industrial Design Group. “iPod.” 2001. pic.twitter.com/ZFtTHmcF01 — MoMA The Museum of Modern Art (@MuseumModernArt) October 21, 2021

Happy birthday, iPod! 🎉Today marks the 20th Anniversary for the iPod. Since its initial release in 2001, the iPod has become one of the most iconic gadgets of all time. 🎶 We’ve come a long way from “1,000 songs in your pocket”. Here’s to many more years of innovation. pic.twitter.com/Q5CeiG6zs4 — Other World Computing (@PoweredbyOWC) October 23, 2021

The iPod turns 20 this weekend. 🎂Here's to my OG 2GB iPod Nano - snuck it away from home everyday, hid it in a special compartment in my school bag, borrowed a headphone splitter from a friend to share the music.Memories. 😅 pic.twitter.com/XsI2Pyfpqm— Tejas Kinger (@TejasKinger) October 23, 2021

Original iPod prototype was almost as big as a MacBook https://t.co/9RAsR6jlBI pic.twitter.com/Q8dbfs9kcE— Xperio Labs Ltd. (@Xperiolabs) October 26, 2021

Did you know that the iPod Touch is something that sells to this day? “Today is the day I got to know that Apple still sells the iPod Touch, and it goes up to ₹39,700 in India for the 256GB Variant," a Twitter user wrote.

Today is the day I got to know that Apple still sells the iPod Touch, and it goes up to ₹39,700 in India for the 256GB Variant. 💀 pic.twitter.com/hVzc7yZHa5— Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) October 23, 2021

As per Guardian, the launch of the iPod in 2001 salvaged the fast declining record business and also helped Steve Jobs turn Apple into the “most profitable company in history". The report added that the iPod Mini was launched in 2004, which further bolstered Apple’s dominance in the portable music market.

