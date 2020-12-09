News18 Logo

buzz

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Buzz»Apple Just Dropped AirPods Max Wireless Headphones at Rs 59,900 and Internet Had Jokes
2-MIN READ

Apple Just Dropped AirPods Max Wireless Headphones at Rs 59,900 and Internet Had Jokes

Apple.

Apple.

Apple has announced the newest addition to the AirPods wireless audio products line-up, and it is the AirPods Max wireless headphones.

auther-image

Buzz Staff

Guess what? Apple has done it again.

The tech giant known for dishing out shiny products at hefty price tags has upped their game with new wireless headphones in their kitty.

Apple has announced the newest addition to the AirPods wireless audio products line-up, and it is the AirPods Max wireless headphones.

The latest gadget also becomes the first over-ear headphones in the AirPods line-up. The Apple AirPods Max offer high-fidelity audio, Adaptive EQ, Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode and spatial audio.

Also Read: Apple AirPods Max Are Gorgeous Headphones And You’d Probably Take A Second Glance At The Price Tag

But Apple comes at a price. Remember the 50K Apple Mac Pro wheels kit or that ridiculously priced 70 grand Mac Pro stand?

Apple AirPods Max cost a whopping Rs 59,900 and the immediate reaction of the Internet to Apple's announcement was with jokes. Lots of them.

Not just the headphones, even its protective cover had folks in a tizzy.

Also Read: 7 Things You Can Buy With Rs 53 Lakh Instead of Apple India Store's Most Expensive Product

The AirPods Max takes some inspiration from the Apple Watch and has an integrated digital crown-esque control for finer volume changes as well as the ability to play and pause music, skip tracks and handle phone calls.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...