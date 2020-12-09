Apple Just Dropped AirPods Max Wireless Headphones at Rs 59,900 and Internet Had Jokes

Guess what? Apple has done it again.

The tech giant known for dishing out shiny products at hefty price tags has upped their game with new wireless headphones in their kitty.

Apple has announced the newest addition to the AirPods wireless audio products line-up, and it is the AirPods Max wireless headphones.

The latest gadget also becomes the first over-ear headphones in the AirPods line-up. The Apple AirPods Max offer high-fidelity audio, Adaptive EQ, Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode and spatial audio.

Apple announces new AirPods Max: over-the-ear, noise-cancelling, wireless headphones costing $549.The headphones will only work on Apple devices running the latest software and offer 20 hours of listening and talk time on a single charge. pic.twitter.com/f9gmORe1bR — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 8, 2020

But Apple comes at a price. Remember the 50K Apple Mac Pro wheels kit or that ridiculously priced 70 grand Mac Pro stand?

Apple AirPods Max cost a whopping Rs 59,900 and the immediate reaction of the Internet to Apple's announcement was with jokes. Lots of them.

if apple is charging $549 for their headphones I better be able to hear god — sloane (sîpihkopiyesîs) (@cottoncandaddy) December 8, 2020

So...Apple releasing some over ear headphones for $550?! IN A PANDEMIC?! pic.twitter.com/ma0krYldd8 — Shes NOTHING of the sort! (@iDavey) December 8, 2020

In celebration of the new $600 #Appleheadphones , I present to you, the iRON. pic.twitter.com/vlKVDiqxTW — John Draisey (@JohnDraisey) December 8, 2020

The CEOs of Sony and Bose when they saw the AirPods Max pic.twitter.com/hUC5K5QrgT — Josh (@js_11m) December 8, 2020

Apple AirPods Max 🔊😍........but $550 for headphones?Wut r u doin @Apple pic.twitter.com/N9IW1yl3Kr — TmarTn (@TmarTn) December 8, 2020

"Sorry, I can't hear you. My AirPods Max automatically mute poor people." pic.twitter.com/SwDsPKNTKe — Steve Kovach (@stevekovach) December 8, 2020

Those AirPods Max $550? I better hear when my man cheating on me — Annabelle➐ (@Annabllebitch) December 9, 2020

$500+ airpods max in a market where bose and sony make the best over ear headphones for under $300..... pic.twitter.com/sMcPW4FQGP — this you? (@teenaseh) December 8, 2020

Not just the headphones, even its protective cover had folks in a tizzy.

it's great you can carry Apple's new $550 headphones around in their little case that screams "ROB ME" pic.twitter.com/WN0uimZjuy — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) December 8, 2020

One More Thing...Bra or AirPods Max Smart Case? pic.twitter.com/vwTX1YuD8m — Brian Tong (@briantong) December 8, 2020

This is the weirdest headphone case I’ve ever seen, and it’s not close lol pic.twitter.com/IE4qpvLnYc — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) December 8, 2020

The AirPods Max takes some inspiration from the Apple Watch and has an integrated digital crown-esque control for finer volume changes as well as the ability to play and pause music, skip tracks and handle phone calls.