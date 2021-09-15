CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Apple Launched iPhone 13 and Netizens are Looking for Organs to Sell to Afford It

Along with the anticipation for the new Apple products, the meme brigade was out in full force as Twitter users seemed to rehash a little bit the original kidney selling jokes. (Image: Twitter)

As with Apple products, the prices are not exactly very pocket-friendly and as such Twitter users started sharing memes to get over the pain of unaffordability of the latest iPhone model.

Smartphone lovers and Apple loyalists were in for a spectacular show when the Apple Inc unveiled the iPhone 13 and a new iPad mini on Tuesday. The newly launched devices boast of several new feature such as expanding 5G connectivity, faster chips and more sharp cameras. The launch event was anticipated by users and software developers alike and was watched with much excitement. Along with the anticipation for the new Apple products, the meme brigade was out in full force as Twitter users seemed to rehash a little bit the original kidney selling jokes for this one too, considering the prices aren’t exactly easily affordable by everyone who might fancy them.

Check out some of the best ones on the new iPhone 13:

The new iPhone 13 series has received the official India pricing and as part of it, the Apple iPhone 13 Mini, the Apple iPhone 13, Apple iPhone 13 Pro and Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max get price tags starting Rs 69,900 for the entire range.

first published:September 15, 2021, 09:38 IST