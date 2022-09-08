Apple Launched iPhone 14 Series and Twitter is Ready With Kidney-selling Memes

Apple launched the new iPhone 14 series including iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The iPhone 14 has been priced at Rs 79,900 onwards for the iPhone 14 base 128GB storage variant. The 256GB variant of the iPhone 14 is priced at Rs 89,900 in India, while the top-spec 512GB variant is priced at Rs 1,09,900 in the country. The iPhone 14 Plus, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 89,900 onwards for the base 128GB variant, Rs 99,900 for the 256GB storage variant, and Rs 1,19,900 for the 512GB storage variant in India.

The Far Out Event in Cupertino kicked off on Wednesday. Both the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus offer the same A15 Bionic chipset that’s there on the iPhone 13 series and the design is also the same. Improvements come in the camera and a new Emergency SOS feature via satellite, though the latter will not work in India.

The Pro series, on the other hand, starts at Rs 1,29,900 for the iPhone 14 Pro and at Rs 1,39,900 for the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Twitter, once again, is ready with the kidney-selling jokes. All the iPhones appearing to be nearly “identical” has also been a long-standing joke. With the launch of the new series, the memes are rolling on Twitter.

Me waiting for #iPhone14 to drop, so that iPhone 13 price drops, so that iPhone 12 price drops so that I can buy iPhone 11. #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/n5ejwUlThN — Patel Meet (@mn_google) September 6, 2022

YouTube videos when iphone 14 is out #iPhone14 pic.twitter.com/3eGosd4GWM — THE BOXER GUY (@peterdcomedian) September 1, 2022

When you die selling your kidney for an iphone6 and then you look down to see the release of #iPhone14 #iPhone14Pro #iPhone14ProMax pic.twitter.com/o9mNdRdNvk — Evil-spirit (@GHOST07P2) September 7, 2022

#AppleEvent Apple IPhone 14 #iPhone14Pro #iPhone14 Meanwhile organs of Android users : pic.twitter.com/Q7p1fKz3h7 — How Football Saved Humans – Great Book to Read (@HowHumans) September 7, 2022

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are the two entry-level models in the iPhone 14 lineup, with the iPhone 14 Plus offering a larger display as compared to the vanilla iPhone 14. The iPhone 14 Plus comes in place of the ‘Mini’ iPhone and will be a larger variant of the iPhone 14, in place of the small option that the iPhone Mini provided.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here