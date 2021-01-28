Apple Launches 'Time To Walk' Where Users Can Listen to Shawn Mendes, Dolly Parton's Tips

American tech company Apple is looking forward to expanding its fitness products and to attract customers, they have collaborated with artists like Shawn Mendes and Dolly Parton. In an audio series called Time to Walk that was unveiled on Tuesday, subscribers of Apple Watch for Fitness+ can listen to the Canadian singer, known for his songs like Stitches and Senorita, among many other celebrities. These stars would talk about their personal, life-altering moments that are recorded while walking outside or in locations that are meaningful to them. It is an unscripted series.

The Time to Walk series also features nine-time Grammy award winning singer Parton who says that she has loved walking ever since she was a little girl in the Smoky Mountains. Talking about lessons learned and meaningful memories that she made with walking, Parton said that she thinks it is important to be able to get out and walk, if one can during this time. In her episode for Time to Walk Parton mentions that she does her best thinking when she walks. At a time when many people feel confined, Parton says that she is hopeful that people will take a walk down memory lane with her.

Other celebrities who feature in Apple’s latest audio venture include NBA player Draymond Green and Emmy Award winner Uzo Aduba, who also share their thoughts on purpose and gratitude, moments, and other thought-provoking topics that they encountered while they were out for a walk.

In their official press release, the tech company said that the series have been created to encourage users to walk more often and enjoy the benefits from one of the healthiest activities. Time to Walk episodes are unscripted and gives the users a chance to take themselves out on a walk alongside some of the most influential and interesting people who will share some of their closest stories, photos, and music. After the audio episode ends, they also share a short playlist of songs that they find motivating and inspiring.

For those customers who are on a wheelchair, Time to Walk becomes Time to Push, which tracks "roll" goals instead of steps.

The tech giant launched Apple Fitness+ in December 2020, which is a $9.99 monthly Apple Watch subscription service that provides workout videos that can be accessed from their products like iPad and iPhone. Those who use Apple watches can track their medical data, including calories burned and heart rate that is displayed on screen in real time. Users can also monitor daily vitals, and log data for studies related to diabetes, Parkinson's and dementia.