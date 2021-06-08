Apple Pays Millions in Damages to Woman after Tech Repair Staff Posts Her Nude Photos on Facebook

Technology behemoth Apple has always sworn to maintain the protection of data of Apple users across devices. So when an Oregon-based woman filed a lawsuit against the company after her personal iPhone photos were leaked online by an Apple tech repair staff, the company ended up paying millions.

The incident occurred five years ago when an iPhone user from Oregon who remains unnamed sent her malfunctioning phone for repair to a recognized repair contractor called Pegatron Technology Service in California on January 14, 2016. However, the woman soon realised that her iPhone has been used by the technicians in the service centre who shared her personal nude and explicit photos to her Facebook account, The Telegraph reported.

The customer eventually came to know that the technicians had shared about 10 explicit images of her as well as an explicit video on her own Facebook account. Later she removed all the objectionable content from her account.

The five-year-old lawsuit has finally been settled after Apple agreed to pay millions in damages to the customer, Times of India reported. The woman had threatened to file a $5 million lawsuit against Apple for invasion of privacy and emotional distress. According to the sources, the lawsuit has been settled with an undisclosed “multi-million dollar" sum.

After performing a detailed investigation Apple has also fired two of its technicians for privacy invasion.

“We take the privacy and security of our customers’ data extremely seriously and have a number of protocols in place to ensure data is protected throughout the repair process,” Apple said in a statement.

This is not the first time when a company has had to shell out millions due to privacy invasion-related cases. Other companies have also faced lawsuits for invading customer’s privacy. In 2015, for instance, Best Buy Stores Lp faced a lawsuit over claims that the staff at its Tuscaloosa store obtained nude photos of a customer who had sent her computer to the Geek Squad for repair.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here