Apple Released iOS 16 and iPhone Users are Celebrating With Memes

It’s a good time for many iPhone users. The iOS 16 is finally available for download, bringing a host of changes to the lock screen, updates in Messages, Mail, and newer ways to interact with photos and videos using Live Text and Visual Look Up. The iOS 16 will be available for all iPhones launched after the iPhone 8, but there are a few special features that are only available with the most recent iPhone 14 Pro models: always on display and Dynamic Island.

The iOS 16 brings some interesting new functions like the ability to edit and delete sent texts sent on iMessage, the biggest lock screen overhaul ever, immersive full screen music player for the lock screen, and an emphasis on quality of life features.

iPhone users are celebrating with memes. Well, some of them.

iPhone 6,7 & SE(1st Gen) users watching higher iPhone users talk about iOS 16 be like: #iOS16 pic.twitter.com/lHLXw1mCCh — Patel Meet (@mn_google) September 12, 2022

Apple users checking their settings for the iOS 16 update every two minutes #iOS16 pic.twitter.com/z5X1Ez5vBi — yuhan Zama (@yuhan_zama) September 12, 2022

pov: you've been watching ios 16 "prepare update" for 43 minutes #iOS16 pic.twitter.com/7qor8AWrw6 — ａｎｉｃａ ☼ ♡ (@anicatelat) September 12, 2022

Apple: iOS16 will be released today!!! Me and iPhone 7plus below owners today: #iOS16 #Apple pic.twitter.com/sO3P2Nr6e1 — Limitless 💯🇬🇭 (@iam_Koco_Master) September 12, 2022

Apple announced the launch of the iOS 16 at the Far Out event in Cupertino, and the wait is finally over. You will be able to upgrade on some older models including iPhone SE (second generation or later), iPhone 8 and newer models, ranging upto the latest iPhone 14 series. The eighth public beta for the iOS 16 was launched last month.

At the Far Out event, Apple launched the iPhone 14 series- iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. While the iPhone 14 (with 6.1-inch display) and iPhone 14 Plus (6.7-inch display) will be the most popular options for people on a tight budget, the real deal is in the new iPhone 14 Pro series.

