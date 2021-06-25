CHANGE LANGUAGE
Apple Restores Los Angeles' Historic Tower Theatre to Open Its Latest Swanky Retail Store

Apple CEO Tim Cook also announced the unveiling of the new store in LA, the Apple Tower Theatre. (Credit: Shutterstock Image)

Apple restored the 1920s Los Angeles Tower Theatre and renamed it to Apple Tower Theatre as it opened its latest retail store in the city. The building was originally built in 1927 by renowned motion-picture theater architect S. Charles Lee.

American tech giant Apple launched its 26th retail store in Los Angeles on Thursday after restoring one of the city’s historic monuments. Apple restored the 1920s Los Angeles Tower Theatre and renamed it to Apple Tower Theatre as it opened its latest retail store in the city.

With the opening of the swanky modern version of the twentieth century monument, the tech giant also launched the Apple Creative Studios, a global initiative that the company says will provide hands-on experience and mentorship to young creatives. In the pictures shared by Apple, one can see how the restoration project has maintained the old-world charm of the building while blending in the modern technology to appeal to its customers.

The building was originally built in 1927 by renowned motion-picture theater architect S. Charles Lee. The Los Angeles Theatre Tower was first constructed with technology to enable viewing high quality film with sound. The building was closed in 1988 and was not put into use until Apple came in.

The company said in its press release that they collaborated with leading preservationists, restoration artists, and the City of Los Angeles to preserve and restore the theater’s grandeur. The pictures shared by Apple show how the late 20s charm of architecture continues to exist, with red velvet carpets, glass painted windows, and chandeliers adorning the ceilings. Some of the defining features of the building include, Broadway marquee, clean terra cotta exterior, and renovated historic blade sign. The interior design of the building welcomes the guest with a monumental lobby which Apple says is inspired by Charles Garnier’s Paris Opera house, featuring a grand arched stairway with bronze handrails surrounded by marble Corinthian columns. The centre of the building contains the Apple Forum and signature video wall complemented by the original balconies designed for the theatre.

The store will employ 100 retail team members who will work in the auditorium surrounded by embellished arched bays and restored bronze, displaying the Apple products ready to attract the next customer.

first published:June 25, 2021, 19:04 IST