Apple Sells Cleaning Cloth for Rs 1,900 and Internet is Marvelling at New 'Innovation'

Your Apple devices, however much they might have high performing ‘superpowers’ as compared to other products, they too need cleaning from time to time and we don’t mean holding the laptop under running tap water and then adding detergent powder to ‘clean’ it, whatever might have a particular Hindi daily show might have told you! We mean actually cleaning it with a soft cloth. But now, to make things easier for you, Apple has launched a ‘polishing cloth’ for you to clean your devices. The cloth, priced at Rs1,900 in India is made of nonabrasive materials and although the micro fibre cloth has an Apple stamp on it, people are yet to know how it is more special than other such similar cloth.

The launch of the cloth attracted some major reactions from netizens. While some were genuinely surprised at the cloth, others reacted humourously to it.

Check out some of the reactions:

Yeah, can’t wait for the reviews on the cleaning cloth — rodrigo loureiro (@rodrigoBikeTech) October 20, 2021

Hold up! Did @Apple really just add a compatibility list for the cleaning cloth? pic.twitter.com/XwT3PrrLkz— Kyle Reddoch (@WinPhanKyle) October 18, 2021

Buying a cleaning cloth on EMI @Apple Just Apple Things!! pic.twitter.com/XBRX0pVt0K— Oxygen (@WhateverVishal) October 19, 2021

all I want for Christmas is this cleaning cloth from Apple pic.twitter.com/ozyFmvFfxC— •not shawn• (@oftencalledsean) October 18, 2021

£19 for a cleaning cloth. Apple give your heads a wobble.I'm going to stick an Apple sticker to my chair and watch it skyrocket in value pic.twitter.com/1a1z7YXROQ — Bishy (@BishyPlays) October 19, 2021

I’m gonna buy some Tuscan Whole Milk ($800 a jug), spill it and wipe it up with my official Apple Polishing Cloth. This way, I know have a worthy cause of cleaning up mess. Tuscan Dairy Whole Vitamin D Milk, Gallon, 128 oz https://t.co/XVvFKWoZHT pic.twitter.com/s4cZHpNskt — groovdafide (@ahonciano) October 19, 2021

me when i buy Apple's new cleaning cloth but realise i only have an iphone 6s pic.twitter.com/xtefTYzAOw https://t.co/mfwyxHYsSk— himbo enthusiast (@broneyca) October 19, 2021

Apple selling a $20 cloth is the most apple thing ever. pic.twitter.com/JAE9iwjdKX— John Pompliano (@JohnPompliano) October 19, 2021

The tech giant has recommended using ‘soft, lint-free cloth’ and avoiding “abrasive cloths, towels, paper towels, or similar items" to clean its products. This Rs 1,900 cloth can do all that better, Apple says. The newly launched cloth cleans any Apple display, including nano-texture glass safely and effectively.

One can head to Apple’s official online store to order the expensive ‘piece of cloth’ which according to the website, will be delivered between 28 October and 1 November.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.