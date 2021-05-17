Apple Watch Has a Red Flashlight and These are the Neat Reasons that Justify its Addition

Traditionally, the flashlights in our smartphones use the white LED flash placed beside the rear camera, which is enough to help a user easily navigate through the dark. However, if you have noticed, Apple Watch has a red flashlight too, and there are good scientific reasons behind it. According to the YouTube channel Apple Explained, one of the thoughts behind Apple’s design decision depends upon how our eyes function in the daylight and the darkness of the night. In dark, our eyes transition to night vision using a process called “dark adaptation"by activating photopigments like Rhodopsin to increase sensitivity to dim light. When we come across bright white lights, our vision transitions from night vision to daylight vision, reducing the sensitivity by decomposing Rhodopsin. If we see a sudden bright white light when our night vision is activated, our eyes might hurt for a little time before they transition to daylight. This transition during the night also disrupts your sleep.

A red flashlight, however, is better than a bright flashlight as it is much less disruptive for the user and the people around them. For example, while watching a movie in a cinema hall, a person with a bright white flashlight can distract the viewers around them, whereas a red flashlight would be relatively less distracting. For similar reasons, a red flashlight can be quite helpful to people who work in dark settings, such as a photographer working in a dark room or an astronomer working with a telescope. Red lights are also not detectable by most insects, making it a more convenient option for people who are on adventures spending nights in forests.

Interestingly, when Apple launched its smartwatch in 2015, it was promoted as a fashionable accessory. However, soon the wearable device was branded displaying its health benefits. The smartwatch has health monitoring features such as tracking blood oxygen level and heart rate, among others. The latest Apple Watch 6 costs from about Rs 41,000 to Rs 74,000.

