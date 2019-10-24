Apple Watch Saves Canadian Woman from Potential Sexual Assault in Her Home

The Apple Watch is soon gaining the reputation of being a friend in need. After saving the life of a man who had fallen off a cliff and broken his back, the Watch has now saved a Canadian woman from potential sexual assault.

On April 1, the woman, a resident of Calgary in the Canadian province of Alberta, was asleep in her home at night when she woke up to the sound of her dogs barking. It was then that she found a figure lurking in the dark of her home. She tried to reach for her phone but realized that it was not there. Instead, she texted her boyfriend via her Apple Watch and alerted him of the incident, who in turn called 911, CBC reported.

When the police arrived and broke through the door, they found the suspect, John Joseph Macindoe, hiding in the woman's kitchen.

Following investigations, Macindoe pleaded guilty at a court in Calgary this week on charges of breaking and entering with intent to sexually assault a woman.

As per the report, Macindoe planned the assault for quite some time. He already possessed a clone of the woman's building's access card and a copy of her keys.

Additionally, Macindoe was found to be in possession of a bag, which included a balaclava, buck knife, pliers, zip ties, condoms, lubricant, Benadryl, a ball gag and other questionable items.

Further investigation of Macindoe's home revealed bags containing clumps of the woman's hair and two pairs of her underwear.

(With inputs from IANS)

